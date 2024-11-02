5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 3, 2024

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes. We have a few astrological transits to contend with on Sunday. Mars leaves Cancer to enter Leo, so the desire to accomplish our goals and make our dreams come true will become important. Now's the time to find the treasures inside of yourself so you can find the treasures outside.

Juno enters Scorpio, so you become more aware of the hidden energies in your romantic and other power-based relationships. True commitment will help you win, while the false ones will make themselves known. Venus in Sagittarius is also highlighted as beneficial to your horoscope. So, letting your creative side be the tool for manifestation, whether through vision-boarding or scripting, will also bring you joy and delight.

Five zodiac signs will have truly good horoscopes on Sunday, November 3, 2024:

1. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope for Sunday is all about doing things that mean the most to you and cutting out anything that feels like an obligation or a burden to your soul. The former will lead to your cosmic blessings, but the latter will move you farther away from it. You are also encouraged to go places and engage with people who bring out the best in you. Choose those who have a good vibe even if you don't know them or are in a new situation. The energy will never mislead you.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Sunday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope for Sunday is sweet and sassy! It's the kind of day where comfort and something new will come together to create an extraordinary experience for you. Lean into those experiences that bring up this feeling inside of you and steer clear of those that don't. Let your eccentric side come out on Sunday, whether watching movies that arl on-brand for you or subverting your sweetheart image for something more edgy. Only extraordinary experiences await on this path!

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 2 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday urges you to trust yourself above all else, no matter who is a mentor figure or has walked on a path that you consider yours too. You must realize that no two paths are perfectly the same. Those who came before you will face certain challenges that you will never face and vice versa. Have faith in yourself! You are also encouraged to ground yourself through meditation. It will also help you find the answers that you are looking for.

4. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 8 a.m./p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope for Sunday is big and bold, and it urges you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the world for everything it offers. It will be truly surprising but also very satisfying for you. Just remember to not get distracted by outer beauty or aesthetics, whether it's about a person, a place, an event, or anything else of that sort. Look deeper and you shall know whether something is only golden on the surface or whether it's truly gold.

5. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope for Sunday urges you to ground yourself before you do anything else. You can start the astrology forecast with a round of meditation, too. This will help you balance out the extreme energies at play and make you feel as if you are being pulled in multiple directions at once. If you can do this, you can capture all the cosmic blessings here for you despite the vortex of cosmic currents.

You are also encouraged to make time for rest on Sunday. By doing so, you will ground yourself and pave the way for something beautiful in the days to come.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.