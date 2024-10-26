5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On October 27, 2024

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, five zodiac signs will have beautiful horoscopes under the influence of Vesta, Mars and Pluto. If you can stay grounded under today's energy, you will find true joy and delight!

First, we have an important astrology forecast for October 27: Vesta will enter Libra on Sunday. This will shift the collective to a space where the inner drive to accomplish things and achieve our goals will no longer bring us joy if it only benefits us. There will also be a desire to be in harmony with the rest of the world, especially in Libra-like ways, such as fairness, equality, open communications, and partnerships.

Mars in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn primarily contributes to our daily horoscope. So striking the right balance between what you feel is the right path for you and what you know is the right way to that goal is being called for here. Sometimes, the path of least resistance is not possible, especially if (with Pluto in Capricorn) obstacles are placed in the form of systematic oppression, bigotry, or even the lack of human rights.



Finally, Saturn's retrograde in Pisces reveals that major sacrifices are necessary for accomplishing goals of great magnitude. However, what these sacrifices will be can only be determined by the individual and not by the world around them.

Five zodiac signs with beautiful horoscopes on October 27, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Leo: 1 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope for Sunday beautifully points to a deep need for introspection. Try to socialize less and focus more on your inner work. Self-care is indicated for you with meditative practices that allow you to get in touch with your subconscious mind and inner self. Your cosmic blessings are on this path.

If you feel called to, do art or something creative this Sunday. It's up to you what you do, but you will discover deep insights through freestyle activities.

2. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope for Sunday is big, beautiful, and bold! You are encouraged to be your full self and not hold back for anyone. The right people will appreciate and embrace you, while the wrong ones will reveal red flags. Trust in the power of the Moon, and you will be fine.

You are also encouraged to know your personal values separately from those of the people around you. This will protect you from peer pressure, allow you to live according to yourself, and engage with your cosmic blessings in the best way possible!

3. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 - 11 a.m.

Virgo, your horoscope for Sunday calls you to connect with the mercurial side of yourself. The more earthy side of you can sometimes repress this, especially when you are self-critical about your actions or decisions, thus blocking the flow of this quicksilver energy. So lean into this mercurial side and discover your day's blessings.

You are also encouraged to focus more on your loved ones and family on Sunday instead of spending time with your friends. The right balance is called for over here.

4. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Sunday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Aries: 7 - 9 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Sunday urges you to go where your heart tells you to. Don't call it an impulse, though. These inner nudges will lead you to where you will find your cosmic blessings.

If you feel called to, reach for people and spaces to make new friends and engage with the positive delights around you. Beauty invites your blessings. Plus, it will bring new ideas and inspiration to your life.

5. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 8 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Sunday is beautiful and bold! You can also read the horoscope for Cancer because similar energies will impact you on this day. However, you will specifically experience this in a more creative and empathic manner.

This is a double-edged sword because it can just as easily lead you to spaces where you feel as if you have to behave a certain way to be accepted or embraced or feel so moved that you don't realize you are being tricked into giving away your blessings.

Grounding yourself is a powerful tool for protection from such situations. If you feel called to, now's also a great time to engage with your life partner or soulmates. Allow these relationships to bring balance into your life through the equal exchange of energies. You will find your cosmic blessings on this path, too!

