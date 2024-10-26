5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Horoscopes All Week From October 28 - November 3, 2024

Between October 28 - November 3, 2024, luck will spring from horoscopes for five Chinese zodiac signs out of the blue! Will you be ready to catch it when it does?

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Mountain (#62), changing to Mountain over Fire (#22). It reminds us that, just like the gentle tortoise can outpace the swift rabbit, sometimes it's more important to focus on the goal and not get distracted by what is happening around you.

Advertisement

Yes, sometimes it can be difficult to resist peer pressure, especially in the age of social media, where the need to look, act, or project a certain image can feel very important. But if you get distracted by things that don't truly resonate within your heart, you may fumble or fall when luck finds you.

If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on who you are currently, who you used to be, and how that change occurred. That will tell you all you need to know about the various spaces where luck graced your life and where it can grace you even in the future.

Five Chinese zodiac signs with the luckiest horoscopes from October 28 - November 3, 2024:

1. Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, you will find your weekly horoscope lucky in naturally competitive arenas. This can be athletics, education, a debate competition, or even a giveaway where the stakes are high! So, know what you want so you can channel your luck where it needs to go.

If you feel called to, journal why you want to win so badly in your competing area. The reasons will tie good fortune to your emotions, leading to an even more powerful experience. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Rooster, your horoscope's luck is tied to your desire to travel the world and see everything in it to the best of your capacity. So, make a bucket list of places that you want to visit and things you want to do when you visit those places.

Instead of focusing on the usual tourist attractions, focus on your personal values to set goals. For example, visit the largest bookshop in the world or eat at a place that is only known to the locals and you read about in a blog. Good fortune will lead you where you want it to. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

3. Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week will not impact just one area of your life. It will bring you blessings in more than one. Maybe more than three! So don't be surprised if you find yourself in high demand throughout the week (in a good way!), whether that's at work or your private life.

You may also find the week extremely fortunate because your luck will lead you to many amazing experiences. So lean into this, and don't worry about it being too much all at once. This will pave the way for something even more beautiful in the weeks to come. The color steel gray will be lucky for you this week.

4. Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

Advertisement

Dragon, your lucky horoscope this week is all about the family you belong to and the legacy left for you by your ancestors. But only focus on the positive legacy within your family line.

You can speak to your elders and learn about all the extraordinary stories of human success and ingenuity within the boughs of your family tree. It will inspire you and tell you not to be afraid to take a chance on yourself.

If you can do this, your luck will bloom and flourish like never before. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

5. Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

Dog, your luck this week is all about not backing down from a challenge thrown by those who think you are too chicken to overcome it. Not only will your luck help you overcome it all, but it will help you in such a manner that the response becomes legendary!

Don't count yourself out until the end. Be your cheerleader, and you will be a champion, too. The colors green and blue will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.