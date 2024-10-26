3 Zodiac Signs Face Their Relationship Challenges & Overcome Them Starting October 28, 2024

Two challenging oppositions this week — Mercury opposite Uranus and Mars opposite Pluto — force three zodiac signs to face obstacles in their relationships head-on.

The first occurs on Wednesday, October 30, when Mercury in Scorpio opposes retrograde Uranus in Taurus. The energy of Mercury in Scorpio and retrograde Uranus in Taurus could bring about resistance to change or to see the truth. You may deal with jealousy or finally have to deal with secrets you or your partner thought you had buried. Ultimately, this transit aims to help you become aware of your inner truth and the reality of the relationship so that you can embrace change.

Then, on Friday, November 1, Mars in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn, intensifying this challenge. While this will be especially detrimental for those with Cancer or Capricorn in their romantic houses, this energy also points to the friction between the feminine and the masculine regardless of gender or relationship dynamics.

While this energy can be challenging to deal with, especially as Pluto raises issues of power struggles and the patriarchal mindset that is a part of traditional romantic connections, Mars in Cancer is more focused on emotional needs and intelligence.

This will be a catalyst week ahead, however. With Mars entering its retrograde in December and already in pre-shadow, this will not be a short journey, so what begins now may not fully come to fruition until mid-2025. Look for the lessons, pay attention to what arises, and ensure that your relationship is truly helping you become your best self and not just what you once thought you wanted.

Three zodiac signs face their relationship challenges and overcome them starting October 28 - November 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

You must decide who you are and what kind of life you want to live, Taurus. The person that you choose to be in a relationship with doesn’t only affect your weekend plans, but where you take your life as your romantic partner is the largest determining factor in what you experience and achieve.

You have been going through a transformation period within yourself, during which many dreams, desires and beliefs have shifted. Have you outgrown your current romantic relationship? Does it symbolize comfort in your life? Do you need what you have, or is it time for change?

On Wednesday, October 30, Mercury in Scorpio will oppose retrograde Uranus in Taurus, bringing about a conversation you’ve likely been delaying having with your partner. This will involve your growth, or how you’ve pulled away from this connection and finally being honest with your partner about your feelings.

With Mercury in the critical last degree of Scorpio before shifting into Sagittarius this week, it also represents endings, so it is best to approach this proactively if possible. Don’t wait for an argument to ensue; instead, try to recognize that the time for pretending or upholding comfort zones is now over, so the best thing you can do is be honest about how you feel — and what that may mean for your relationship.

2. Capricorn

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

Try to pace yourself, Capricorn, as anything in your romantic life is about helping you move to the next level of your growth and development. You are just wrapping up an extended period of growth as Pluto moves through your sign for the last time in this lifetime.

This phase of your life has been about understanding who you truly are to create a life and relationship that aligns with that. Many structures in your life that previously existed will need to crumble to make room for the new.

Although you do try to resist change exponentially, try to see that you are almost through with this challenging time, and do your best to accept that there might be certain matters, including your relationship, that need to be cleared from your life.

On Friday, November 1, Mars in Cancer will oppose Pluto in Capricorn, creating a struggle between your inner self and taking action in your romantic life. While this will be especially problematic for starting any new relationships, as it will feel there are constant blocks or struggles, it may also be detrimental to any relationship you are trying to rebuild.

This transit aims to ensure that you approach romantic matters as the new and improved version of yourself, prioritizing your emotional well-being instead of simply checking off boxes on a list.

As you feel blocked from taking any real action in your romantic life this week, try to reflect on what is actually in alignment with yourself and the relationship you desire. There will be moments of change ahead for you, right now is the time to reflect on what you genuinely want, and if this relationship in your life aligns with your self-growth.

3. Cancer

Photo: Max Reyes | Design: YourTango

Hold space for the process, Cancer, and trust that the worst is behind you, even if it doesn’t necessarily seem like it this week. You have undergone immense changes in your romantic life, where your connection had to transform completely, or you are still finalizing any divorce or separation matters.

This has been a prolonged process as Pluto has moved ever so slowly from Capricorn to Aquarius and back again. With Pluto now back in Capricorn for the last time in your life, you may have past themes arise or be faced with once again whether you are truly following your heart in creating a relationship that feels good or if you’re still left with a one that merely looks good from the outside.

Mars in Cancer will oppose Pluto in Capricorn on Friday, November 1, signifying friction between your emotional needs and anything still occurring in your romantic life. While this could be feeling exhausted from a long separation process, you also may need to reflect on how you are advocating for yourself if you’re in a new relationship.

Rather than your romantic life merely looking like the perfect relationship or building your life around your partner, you have been urged to focus on yourself. You have started to realize your needs, dreams and aspirations have to matter.

In this case, you may also find that what you’re currently involved in romantically doesn’t align with what you want. Remember, challenging growth will always lead to positive rewards, so if this relationship doesn’t feel like that, you may need to rethink matters.

If you are still settling affairs from a past marriage or relationship, know that these challenges are meant to help you heal so that you'll be ready for a new love as it all gets wrapped up in the next few months.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.