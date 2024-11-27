Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 28, 2024

On November 28, 2024, three zodiac signs will see loneliness end. We will see that due to the astrological presence of Moon trine Saturn, our sorrow will abate and perhaps leave us forevermore. Three zodiac signs have held on to this lonely feeling for far too long, and we now feel that it's seen its day. Enough is enough.

Saturn's vibe reminds us that if we wish to stay lonely, it's a choice, and nobody thinks this way. We take our loneliness to heart, and by doing so, we make it even stronger. During Moon trine Saturn, we see that loneliness is a choice. We don't have to feed this beast.

The kicker here is that for Aries, Leo and Scorpio zodiac signs who will benefit from this transit's power, we will see that the world around us is good and welcoming.

We need not honor this lonely feeling as if it's the only thing we can offer. We are more than our loneliness; three zodiac signs get that on Thursday. We learn, we grow, we thrive.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on November 28, 2024:

1. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You've spent many days this year wondering what is going on with your life and why you still feel this nagging loneliness, even though you're surrounded by people who seem to want to be a part of your world. You know this is all in your mind, but you can't shake that lonely feeling.

The stars will align so that you'll see outside of that box you've constructed, and here is when you'll find that you don't have to stay in that lonely place. If you can budge from your viewpoint, you can move into something more appealing.

You've grown accustomed to being lonely, and this is not who you are ... and you know it. All alone in a crowded room is a cliche you aren't willing to manifest daily, so you, being a strong and wise Aries, take it upon yourself to snap out of it. And you do, successfully.

2. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You could approach this day one of two ways: you could uphold this idea that you're a lonely person and no one wants you, or you could know that you're still the same ol' happy-go-lucky joker everyone loves and wants around. Fortunately, you choose the latter.

During Moon trine Saturn, it's easy to fall back into old patterns, and that's exactly how you got yourself into that rut where you started to believe that no one wanted you around. Oh, that is just so not right, Libra, and on some level, you know it.

So, you played the role of the lonely person for a while, and you got as much out of it as possible. With Moon trine Saturn doing the prompting, you feel it's time to get yourself out there and have some fun. Hey, it's Thanksgiving; you might as well live it up, right?

3. Scorpio

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

In your mind, Thanksgiving is a good day to snap out of your funk and get with the program. You crave happiness and are tired of feeling so down all the time. Sure, life is demanding, but you're starting to wonder if you're the problem here, Scorpio.

The reality is that you add to the problem when you believe you're out of hope. During the transit of Moon trine Saturn on this day, you'll want to try something new because you are not satisfied with your whiney, lonely life.

If you look around you with good eyes, you'll see that you are well-loved and adored and that everyone wants you around. Stop buying into this idea that this is a lonely life; it isn't that way for you, Scorpio. Take this day of gratitude and accept it for what it is. You are loved, and you are not alone. Trust in the universe on this one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.