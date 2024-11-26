Luck Improves On November 27, 2024 For These 3 Zodiac Signs

On November 27, 2024, luck improves for three zodiac signs when the Sun trines Mars. During this aspect, we are faced with both adversity and hope.

Mars is always ... Mars, meaning that with Mars comes heightened feeling and the tendency to push, push, push. However, when the Sun trines this planet's orbit, we will see that there are certain times we need this push.

On Wednesday, luck improves for three zodiac signs who learn a great lesson of self-sufficiency. So, we can take any situation and make it one that attracts success and joy, keeping in mind that Mars isn't the only player in town here. When the Sun trines anything it brings out the best in it.

So, we push ourselves into a state of luck, success, and hope. Sun trine Mars shows us that we can do better ... and we do.

Luck improves on November 27, 2024, for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

An interesting revelation takes place in your life on November 27. You'll see that you got so stuck on making something happen your way that you ended up making someone else feel bad about how they did it their way. That was not the plan, as you are a very fair and loving person.

What's going on is eye-opening, and during the transit of Sun trine Mars, you'll see that while your intentions are usually glorious and beneficial to all, sometimes your approach is unnerving to others. Wednesday lets you see things from another point of view, and it is life-changing, Aries.

By putting yourself in the shoes of another, you get to see how people's goals are relatively the same. We all want love, peace, shelter, good health, and happiness. The minute this hits you and the empathy kicks in, you'll see that you can turn your luck around. Nice work if you can get it, and you can get it if you try.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You've always believed that you can get whatever you want if you try hard enough. You are extremely confidence and self-sufficient. You are so well aware of how much energy you put into making something happen that you relax a little too much, knowing you can always put it off and return when you wish.

Your luck turns around on Wednesday through the transit of Sun trine Mars. This transit shows you you can temper your fierceness and improve your laziness. In other words, you don't have to do everything in extremes.

The minute you understand that you're not compromising yourself by not going all in all the time, you start to give yourself a break. This is how you create better luck for yourself because you've left a space for the light to get in. You aren't clogging up all the pathways with your will and desire; let go and let in luck.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You've come to a place where you either deal with what you have or improve it. There is something wrong between you and someone very close to you, and you've repressed your feelings for what feels like forever when it comes to this person.

You've also noticed that repression doesn't work for you. It seems to bring bad luck, and you want your luck to change. Today, the brilliant influence of transit Sun trine Mars hits you today, which awakens you to the idea that if you and your person don't talk soon, your luck will not get any better.

So, it's all about communication. At least you'll feel relieved not to have that repression on your mind. By talking it out with this person, you liberate yourself one way or another, and you give the chances of good luck a real opportunity to manifest in your life this way. Free yourself, and let luck flow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.