3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On November 26, 2024

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on November 26, 2024. How? Our astrological weather brings us Moon trine Jupiter, which is a true sign that on Tuesday, many of us will find out something special.

We who wonder why we are here may never get a solid answer, but during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, three zodiac signs may get closer to that knowledge than ever before.

The idea of giving an actual name to what we might call our true purpose is fanciful, but wow, could you just imagine being able to say, "This is my purpose. I do 'this,' and that's why I'm here." Not everyone cares that much to name their purpose, as it's not as important to some, but for these three zodiac signs, it's a step in the right direction.

Moon trine Jupiter is like a compass pointing to an individual's true self, which also implies that on this day, November 26, we won't be kidding ourselves. Moon trine Jupiter is a truth-teller of a transit, and its truth is found in our sense of purpose. We are here to live, love, and experience all of it.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on November 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

With all the confusion and divisiveness going on in the world right now, you might find that you're in the unique position of being a very, very happy person. Whoa, that's something to say, but you know it to be true. Sure, you have your gripes and moments of doubt, but on Tuesday, you feel good about ... everything.

"Nobody gonna break your stride," as the old song goes. You are the person who keeps on moving. You'll see that during Moon trine Jupiter, the world is your oyster; you're on your way to self-discovery, and you like how this journey is going so far.

You feel as though you've got a purpose in all of this, and as broad as it may be, you do feel your purpose in life is to be happy, as in truly, honestly happy. And if anyone can live up to that title, it's you, Taurus. Always positive, always strong.

2. Gemini

Right about now, there isn't a whole lot you truly desire, and that, in its way, is a good thing, Gemini. Desire tends to drive you crazy, and we're not talking about the romantic kind; we're talking about you feeling bad about not getting certain things you want. Enough of that and you 'get the point.

What you are starting to gain is a certain kind of peaceful detachment and transit like Moon trine Jupiter supports this mental state. By not demanding answers, you settle in for what you have, and you start to realize that your purpose here on Earth is merely to live ... happily.

The less you want and demand, the easier your life becomes, and on November 26, you really get the point of detachment and how it truly makes your life a better place to live. Your purpose in life is to flow with it all, as opposed to fighting with it all the time. Enlightened thinking, Gemini — you've got it.

3. Scorpio

Discovering your true purpose wasn't exactly one of the items on your 'to-do' list of the day, but you'll be pointed in the right direction at some point during this day, thanks to the harmonious transit of Moon trine Jupiter. This event helps people and for people like you, it brings peace and personal understanding.

You may find something in your day that opens up a door to a great understanding of yourself. Sometimes, that's how it goes; the answer is there all the time, but we are blind to it because we are too close to it. On this day, November 26, you stumble upon the pot of gold, Scorpio.

And once you see what's going on, you'll recognize this as your purpose and your joy. You don't just give in to something that feels wrong or off and what you discover on this day will feel like nothing but home. You have arrived, Scorpio, and it feels so good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.