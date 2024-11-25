3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On November 26, 2024

Dreams come true for three zodiac signs on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Cancer, Virgo and Sagittarius zodiac signs will feel it's OK to get a little greedy, especially when we don't ask for much. This is the season of festivity and gift-giving, and it feels like it's OK for us to want a little ... for ourselves.

And of course, it's OK! Not only is it OK to want things for ourselves, but it's a sign of self-respect not to deny good things when they come our way. And of all the transits supporting this desire to have our dreams come true, Moon square Venus is there to show us that it's perfectly fine to want such a thing.

The beauty of Moon square Venus transit is that it turns wishes into reality; ready or not, here they come. Tuesday's horoscope shows us that life has a balance and that it's very possible that the universe had our wishes in mind all along; now it's manifestation time. Get ready, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on November 26, 2024:

1. Cancer

The funny thing about you, Cancer, is that you have that realistic side to you that always makes excuses when things don't go your way. This is admirable, as it always allows you to rise above adversity. If a wish doesn't come true, you're already prepared; that doesn't mean you nudge it to go wrong ... you're just prepared for whatever comes your way.

Because Tuesday's horoscope provides you with the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll find that your dreams seem to be coming true. While your first impression will be to doubt it, the beauty of Moon square Venus is that ... you can doubt it all you want; it's still coming true.

So, keep a positive eye open, and do not let your doubt spoil the goodness coming your way. It's OK to be skeptical if you don't apply that skepticism to everything. Dreams come true, Cancer, and you'll find that out on November 26.

2. Virgo

During a transit like Moon square Venus, you'll understand that things really can go your way but that you'll always be the one to wonder if you deserve it or not. Hey, wake up, Virgo — you deserve it all, all the good stuff, and believe it or not, your wish will come true today.

You might be wondering what you did to deserve all this good fortune, and the reality is that your good fortune is not a result of being a good or bad person; it's just your time, and your horoscope proves to you that yes, your time is now.

So, you can more than likely count on having a very good day on November 26, and so much of what you wanted in your life seems to be coming together in such a way that you could only call it a dream come true. Looks like you're on the list, Virgo. Cherish the moment!

3. Sagittarius

It's your season, Sagittarius, and as soon as you enter the Sagittarius Sun season, you feel power. You channel all that good energy into creative projects, and you'll feel even more directed and focused than ever before.

What Moon square Venus brings you is a chance to make one of your dreams come true today. You have so many worthy dreams, Sagittarius, but you're also aware that timing is key, and on Tuesday, you feel as though the stars are all lined up for you, and in a way ... they are.

So, you can expect to see your wish come to fruition, and it will make you happy ... and more. You're the kind of person who never needs new inspiration because everything inspires you, and you'll get to see that double up. You feel good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.