3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On November 24, 2024

On November 24, 2024, three zodiac signs are able to overcome their self-doubt and find true happiness. We're in good shape now, mentally and emotionally over that last hurdle. Moon square Mercury works in our favor and helps Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius overcome what has held us back.

It appears that the fire signs are stepping forward on this day, which means that for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, this day will not only come with great healing, but we will rise above the challenges set out before us. Moon square Mercury shows us that self-doubt is our only real enemy and that it's up to us to rid ourselves of this depressing menace to our mental health.

As fire signs, we rise above and burn through it; we are strong and healthy and want to continue pursuing happiness. Happiness is our birthright, and on this day, we claim it.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on November 24, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Sunday allows you to make quick decisions, and with the help of transit Moon square Mercury, you'll fully believe in what you're doing. You have held off from saying certain things for fear of offending others. While that doesn't necessarily mean you tell them off, you may not be holding back.

What's required of you on November 24 is to think before you speak but to speak, nonetheless. This is where you can overcome that inner voice that belittles you out of habit. Remember to choose your words wisely, Aries, as you tend to be impulsive.

Your voice is valid, and you are recognized for what's on your mind. It's not a race to win but more of a decision not to hide. You are smart and brave, and if a confrontation needs to be had, then make your move with grace and empathy. This is the road to your happiness.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You know all too well how loud and brash you can be if that's the impression you want to give off. You aren't sure you want to blow the house down as much as you want to influence and communicate with those you want to impress.

You'll see that time is fleeting and that you can't deter yourself from those feelings of self-doubt. This is, of course, why you overcompensate with volume. You want to be heard and protect yourself by coming across as too fierce to disagree with.

You know during today's horoscope that you are just as charming and kind as you are fierce and self-protective and that on this day, it's best to use your sweetness to attract people. You have a heart of gold, Leo, and the minute you release that no-good lack of self-esteem, you'll pave the way toward your super happiness.

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You are the culmination of the Fire element's strength, and your zodiac sign is the one that needs to set the course for the next year. You have let life get you down, and while that's so not like you, you've found that self-doubt is so much more a part of you than ever.

As a strong-willed Fire sign, you will decide that you've had enough self-doubt and that all it's getting you is nowhere fast. You want to set an example for those in your life who are paying attention, and to do so; you must be brave and utilize the powers that be, namely Moon Square Mercury.

Mercury gets it done, and the squared Moon addition means it doesn't come easy. But you don't do easy, Sagittarius; you do effectively. This horoscope comes at the right moment in your life to inspire you to take charge of what you've got and to move with confidence and self-love towards the happiness you deserve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.