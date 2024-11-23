Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024 is the big day. On Sunday loneliness ends for three zodiac signs, and as astrology has it, that's a done deal thanks to the transit of Moon square Jupiter. Jupiter is working in less than favorable conditions with the Moon; that's OK. Adversity is what shows us the way out.

Because of Moon square Jupiter, we get to see where we went wrong, how we kept that wrongness going, and what constitutes the light that saves the day in the end. We may have spent a long time feeling lonely or even discarded, but Moon square Jupiter puts us back on the happy map as of this day.

Loneliness is a real thing and can be very demoralizing, and for three zodiac signs, this day is what will have us walking away from the loneliness that doesn't seem to quit. Well, that means we quit on it. We quit being lonely because we have a choice.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on November 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You aren't the kind of person to sit around and just let something happen, especially if what's happening is negative and affects you personally. Sure, you might take your time to figure it all out, but when it's something as ephemeral as 'feeling lonely' it takes a while to understand that this doesn't necessarily have to be a permanent condition.

What hits you hard on Sunday is that you can actually choose to release this nagging loneliness of yours by simply adjusting your perspective, and that is how Moon square Jupiter comes to your rescue on this day.

Because of this transit, you may feel jolted into seeing things differently. While Jupiter provides endless amounts of promise, the squared part shows you that you can take it or leave it, and you, being a Gemini who wants a happy life, take it. Yay, you!

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Your horoscope may wake up in you the idea that what you're feeling right now — loneliness — is a carry-on feeling attached to something you're not feeling anymore. OK, whoa, what the heck does that mean? Well, Scorpio, what we're looking at is the idea that you got used to being lonely, and now ... you're wondering if you even feel that way.

In other words, you started to identify with a loneliness you once felt, and if you are to be honest with yourself, you aren't all that lonely anymore. Still, you've kept it up, thinking that's who you are now when you are more than certainly not as lonesome as you've made yourself believe you are.

Once you recognize what's going on here, you'll change and leave that state of mind behind. You are getting some extra-cosmic help in the form of the transit, Moon square Jupiter, and you can consider your lonely days to be a thing of the past, from here on in.

3. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will see something happen that you might not be ready for. You like being alone, or rather on your own. You used to equate being alone with loneliness, but you've come to see that this is where you shine.

It's not as if you are now destined to spend all your time alone, but with the help of transit Moon square Jupiter, you'll start to relish the time you spend on your own as Jupiter's energy stokes the creativity in you and has you feeling mighty artistic.

And so, November 24 ends your lonely days and gives you hope for the future. You have friends, and you can invite them in or hold off until you feel like being social. It's your world, and welcome to it. No loneliness here, only happy, healthy creative Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.