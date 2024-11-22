3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Experience Powerful Transformation On November 23

Three zodiac signs overcome the past on November 23, 2024. Saturday, astrology shows us that not only can we make the very best out of this seemingly ordinary day, but we can do some inner healing as well. For three zodiac signs, the big transit is Moon opposite Saturn bringing major healing and powerful transformation.

Moon opposite Saturn taps into a need within us to look inside, and we do just that, discovering something that can no longer be denied. This is where we realize how much time we've wasted dwelling on the past. We will unilaterally decide to overcome whatever hurt us so that we may move on.

Three zodiac signs will know that the time is right and that we can seize this opportunity while it's here. The opportunity presents us with self-confidence and courage, and we will look directly into the past and watch it fade into the distance.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and experience powerful transformation on November 23, 2024:

1. Virgo

You may feel as though you've spent way too much time going over your past with the intention of healing and moving on. Yet, there are certain stuck points that you just can't get past, no matter how hard you try or how much time goes by. On November 23, you will be convinced that no more is the only way to grow.

And during Moon opposite Saturn, you see that if you don't let yourself heal once and for all, all of the attention you pay to the past becomes fruitless, meaningless labor; it's unnecessary in your life. You are no longer getting great lessons from this experience.

When you realize that your obsession with the past is a total waste of time, you snap out of it. During Moon opposite Saturn, you figure out that healing from the past will only occur if you put an expiration date on it, which is November 23, 2024.

2. Scorpio

You've relied on your past for excuses, and you've used the past as a means by which you can derive sympathy and pity. While you really don't want to be pitied for what you've gone through, you still haven't ended your tie to that past, and you still use it as a crutch.

All this ends on November 23, as the transit of Moon opposite Saturn helps you understand there's no point in rehashing the past again and again so that you can avoid living in the present. There's some major healing to be done here, and on this Saturday, you get to it.

Once you taste the freedom that comes with letting go of the past, you get to build more and more confidence, and the idea of the unknown is not scary to you anymore. You will allow yourself the opportunity to heal, and once you feel it in earnest, there's no going back.

3. Sagittarius

In your life, the past is rich and varied, and you feel you don't have just 'one' past to get over but several. You are someone who continuously reinvents themselves, Sagittarius, and sometimes the 'self' you leave behind is one you never want to revisit. You are strong and impressive, and there are impressions that you wish you could take back.

During the transit, Moon opposite Saturn, you'll see that time does heal all wounds and that you can rely on this for future healings. You need to rest your weary mind and break free from the impressions you've made for yourself. You are not 'only' that one person you were once, so long ago.

During Moon opposite Saturn, you own who you are right now and leave the past behind. This is where the real healing in your life begins, and the more time you take, the easier it all starts to feel for you, Sagittarius.

November 23 shows you that if you wish to reinvent yourself again, you can and can do it without regret. Let the healing begin.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.