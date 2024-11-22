3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On November 23, 2024

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, three zodiac signs will be blessed with good fortune. We've got the astrological transit of Moon trine Venus to do us a good turn, and for Libra, Capricorn and Pisces, the timing couldn't be better.

These three zodiac signs have been waiting for a big break, knowing it would eventually come but not knowing exactly when.

Well, Saturday is the day that we are blessed with good fortune and the ability to see how lucky we are. We feel blessed and inspired, and during Moon trine Venus, so much of what we feel revolves around love and perhaps ... romance.

This is a great day for sorting any misunderstandings out with a romantic partner or even a friend. We can leave on Saturday knowing that there are no loose ends. This is a great boon to have come our way, and three zodiac signs will equate it all with good fortune and the promise of happy days to come.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on November 23, 2024:

1. Libra

Ah, completion is at hand. Whatever you've been working on, Libra, you can trust that with the influence of Moon trine Venus on your side, you'll not only finish it but also get a real sense of closure. It's November 23, and you need to tidy things up. This is your chance.

What you've got is a store of energy that you'll be using well on Saturday. It may feel like sudden inspiration or the drive to take care of business and tidy up loose ends, but with Moon trine Venus, it happens, and it happens swiftly.

You love what you do, but that doesn't mean you want to do it forever. You recognize that movement and progress in your life mean momentum and action. You can't sit still and wait for things to process. You must add to the energy, and you do. During Moon trine Venus, you can complete something and move on happily.

2. Capricorn

Good fortune comes to you; you are all too happy to meet and complete it. This is a day of closure and completion, and so much of it feels satisfying in ways that only come with hard work and the knowledge that it's finally at its end.

By this time, you're about ready to close shop on many of the projects and creative endeavors you've been working on all year. You'll see that the timing couldn't be better. You can prepare for the holiday season without distraction now.

Because of Moon trine Venus, you find that the whole business is rather pleasant, too. Things work smoothly, and you can feel good about finishing up for the year. Moon trine Venus adds that vibe of love into whatever you do, leaving you with a sense of great satisfaction, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

You've known for a while now that if you are to rest easy and end the year on a high note, you must finish off certain things you've left open and waiting.

You cannot end the year without ensuring these things are done and out of the way, and Moon trine Venus ensures all of this happens for you, Pisces.

Just like everyone else, you are eager to kick back and grab yourself some time. You are heading in the right direction, but Moon trine Venus reminds you that before you sign off. You need to do one last thing, which might have something to do with communication and friendship.

This is where good fortune plays out in the form of completion and reunion. This is where Moon trine Venus guides you to have that one last conversation with a friend so that you.

This person can move on in peace, either together or separately. Have the conversation, Pisces. Free yourself for the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.