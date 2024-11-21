3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True On November 22, 2024

Dreams can come true for three zodiac signs on November 22, 2024. Astrologically, we're looking at a pretty good day for Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius zodiac signs due to the presence of Moon square Uranus in our cosmic sky.

This transit symbolizes freedom. We are not stuck with intrusive thoughts or one way of thinking, and if we wish to start anew ... then we shall do just that.

We have dreams that we have put aside for a while. What was once put on a shelf to be realized later is now something we wish to concentrate on. We recognize that not every dream is destined to become reality. We don't want every dream to come true, just a select few.

Advertisement

And how we've decided which dreams are selected and which do not come to us through our experience. During our daily horoscope, we are a little wilder and freer than usual.

We should try something out if it becomes our next big thing. We are not reckless or impulsive; however, we are guided and focused, and we trust that all will go well in the universe.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs whose dreams come true on November 22, 2024:

1. Gemini

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You have been wasting time feeling bad for yourself when you know that all it takes is a change of perspective to get things back on track again. Once you get this, Gemini, you change the world around you.

You got into a bit of a slump, but you realize that slumps only last long before they become boring and meaningless. OK, so you have a moment there. It's OK; your moment was necessary as it lit the fire beneath you.

Advertisement

Every single thing has a purpose, and even if that purpose is about getting to the next 'moment,' it's all part of the fabric we call life. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you decide to enjoy your life and pursue your dreams; nothing will stop you now.

2. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

At this point in the year, the only dream you have is to get out of the year in one piece, but there's more where that came from: you want to be happy. You want something wonderful to look forward to, and it just so happens that you make that happen on Friday.

It's as if you snap out of your trance, and honestly, you're not the only one who feels that way. It's the end of the year doldrums. While you're expected to feel festive and cheery right now, your only concern is finding something positive to hook on to.

During Moon square Uranus, that's an easy request to be granted, and you'll see that inspiration hits you hard and gives you exactly what you need. A plan! Ah, that's what makes your dreams come true for you, Sagittarius. Having focus and direction seals the deal. It's all good.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Your next big thing starts on Friday and continues for as long as you'd like it to, and that's because, during Moon square Uranus, you are practically ecstatic; the inspirations are coming at you in a fast and furious way, and you know exactly what to do with them.

Creativity is the main goal here; all you needed was that one little nudge, and that's where your horoscope comes into play. Uranus energy works well for those born under the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and you'll be able to take that inspiration and make something artful and lovely out of it.

Advertisement

What makes this feel like a dream come true isn't so much about the dream itself but about getting the nerve to do it. You know yourself very well, Aquarius, and you know that you tend to put things off.

Not on this day! You have just entered the action zone. Momentum and movement get the job done. Good for you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.