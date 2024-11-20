3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve On November 21, 2024

Lives will drastically improve for three zodiac signs on November 21, 2024. If ever there were a day that brings change in such an obvious and almost overwhelming way, it's Thursday. And with our astrology leaning towards a Pluto-Sun alignment, holy smokes, you can better believe that 'change' is the major player at this time.

First off, we want change. This day isn't cut out for those who'd rather just sit it out. This day is all about action and energy, which means it will fall on Cancer, Sagittarius and Aquarius zodiac signs to get the job done. We are feeling healthy and ready for whatever comes our way.

And, if we have a say in the matter — which we do — then we will use this amazing Pluto-Sun alignment power to shift how our lives are going. We crave the positive.

We need to believe there's a beautiful future up ahead, and we are prepared to do what is best to make such a future happen. We are strong, we are brave, and we are ready for drastic, positive change.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on November 21, 2024:

1. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Whatever is going on in your Cancer mind will help you find what you're looking for, and you'll be more ready than ever to see it through. Thursday's horoscopes bring inspiration and the change that comes from it. You'll be on the move, Cancer.

You may have noticed that you let yourself get into a bit of a funk recently, and that's just so not you. Then again, you can't help it, as you are alive and receptive to everything around you. There is turmoil and disagreement, but you aren't sure you want to stick around for more.

This Pluto-Sun alignment brings you fresh inspiration and a burning desire to make things happen. You aren't content to sit around and think about change; you want it now, and you intend to go after it. Drastic change is coming, and you are the one who decides how it's going to be.

2. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

You're starting to feel mighty strong these days, Sagittarius, and even though you've seen a lot of grumpy people running around, you maintain your cool. This will not only stick around; it will be there for you in the future.

It's taken you a long time to figure out that even though you're a fire sign, you're also a super calm and steady person. This stuff works best with a transit like the Pluto-Sun alignment. Your calm and cool demeanor will pave the way to drastic and positive life changes.

In this way, you can inspire others around you, and that one is up to them to pick up on. You don't force your opinion on anyone, yet you stand alone as a symbol of possibility to your friends. When you change ... you create a wave of change to follow. All good, all good.

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

In your way, you find room in your heart to change for the better. You may not have been ready to make such a drastic change as you have been pretty content with how things are, but the Pluto-Sun alignment inspires you and has you seeing things from a different perspective.

Pluto shines its light down on your ambitions during this day, November 21, and you'll see that you feel the time is right to start preparing yourself for what's to come. You may be on the verge of a serious breakthrough, Aquarius.

Action is key here, and Pluto is the spark that makes it all happen. This isn't just about making a minor adjustment to how you go about being creative, Aquarius; this is about you making a drastic and positive change in your life. And good luck to you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.