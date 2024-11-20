The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 21, 2024

The universe will deliver a specific message to four zodiac signs this Thursday. November 21, will be a great day, and we all know it. We are just now entering Sagittarius season, and during the Sagittarius Sun, we feel optimistic.

Perhaps Thursday reminds us of how we've always risen above hard times. Whatever has happened, we'll deal with it. Four zodiac signs warm to the Sagittarius Sun very well. This is not only a day of great positivity but of creative thought and desire. We want to make great things happen on this day.

This day takes us from Scorpio's intensity into the focus and drive of Sagittarius. Fire signs do very well during this time while making room for a special guest ... Gemini.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on November 21, 2024:

1. Aries

If a takeaway happens for you on this day, Aries, it's all about how you rise above the obstacles that threaten your peace. While that may sound intense, the reality is that so much of your perception is up to you. If you want to be happy, you can be. If you want to sink into the dark, you can do that, too.

What we're all experiencing, however, is the Sagittarius Sun, and it's pretty hard to stay down during this first day of the season. Sagittarius energy is all about hope and positivity, and there is no way you aren't going to cash in on that. During the Sagittarius Sun on November 21, you can rest assured that your choices will be smart.

If there's a message to be imbibed, it's the one that has you realize that you're the one in control of your mood and your attitude and that if you keep it light and positive, your entire world will follow suit. All good things to you, Aries. Keep the fire burning!

2. Gemini

While you may not be a Fire sign, you are one of the signs that take in Sagittarius energy and during the Sagittarius Sun, you are going to do your best to rise above the harshness you see around you so that you can make your life a better place to live.

And success is all you know at this point because you're going at it the right way. If you keep doubt at bay and continue with positive thinking, you know that sooner or later, you'll be a living example of what positive thinking does for a person; it creates the condition of love.

And love is what the universe wants you to feel at this point, Gemini. You've spent enough time dwelling on the things you cannot control, so why not indulge in something you can control, such as your positive outlook? Give in to it, and let the Sagittarius Sun do its good work.

3. Leo

You feel charged up and ready to rise above your challenges as if your inner batteries are all full, and now you need to direct your energy towards something good. But you're not just interested in good. You want amazing, too. You want stellar, awesome, fantastic. You want to impress, and during the Sagittarius Sun, you get your chance, Leo.

You're not blind to the world around you; you know there are problems; however, you're a Leo, which automatically makes you one of the problem solvers. You want to get things done and are also concerned for the happiness of others. During the Sagittarius Sun, you see what you can do to help.

If the universe is trying to tell you something specifically, you have the power to set things straight within you. You are not a victim or someone who has no say in the matter. On November 21, you use that Sagittarius energy to do the right thing, which leads to more and more right things to do. Hero!

4. Sagittarius

Your zodiac sign is the only sign whose avatar holds a weapon (the bow and arrow), and your weapon will be your ability to keep the peace and inspire others to see the good around you.

You are not forcing anyone to see things your way during the Sagittarius Sun, as you are not forceful. But you are persuasive and see that others need guidance or help. You are all too happy to give where you can and share love where it's needed.

You are a guiding light for those who have lost their way and are only too happy to extend a friendly hand to those in your life who may feel like they've lost their way. During the Sagittarius Sun, you rise above your challenges. You walk into your zodiac sign and shine brightly as a representative of love, light, and positivity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.