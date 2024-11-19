3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On November 20, 2024

If it feels like the universe is trying to test you on Thursday, you are probably one of the three zodiac signs most affected by Moon opposite Pluto. Oh yes, this transit has its moments, and many an eyebrow will be raised during this time.

We know that life isn't easy and that whether we like it or not, the universe has a few tricks up its sleeve that we did not ask for. Still, the universe is made up of infinite wisdom, so if something happens, well, it's meant to be, and Leo, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs will know what to do with it when it does.

OK, so we'll be tested. Again. What's the big deal? There is no big deal. We've been down this road before, and here we are, in one piece, surviving it all.

It's not easy to just go down with the ship when you know that, on some level, you're the captain. So, while we may run into a few tests along the way on this day...we'll also get past them just as easily. Woohoo!

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on November 20, 2024:

1. Leo

Moon opposite Pluto is a bit of a joker, and while you might not get the joke that you feel is being played on you, you will come to understand that, in all honesty ... it's no big deal. You can interpret what's going on in your life in several ways, and you happen to have gotten caught on a snag.

It's OK, you're a Leo, and that's how you learn your best lessons. You may feel particularly tested, but when have you ever failed any test? Even if you have, in the past, used the experience to find a new winning, and you end up a winner, Leo.

It's all in a day's work when it comes to living a human life, and you've come to understand that while the highs are no longer as high as they once were, so too are the lows; they don't pack the same punch as they once did. You are fine as is, and you will continue learning, growing, and excelling.

2. Aquarius

You won't be able to shake the feeling that there's something very interesting to learn, and on Wednesday, you'll feel as though you have a choice: sink into frustration or pick yourself up, brush yourself off, and get on with it.

You are a very intelligent and thoughtful person, and that can be a problem for you at times, being that this is at the heart of all your overthinking. Moon opposite Pluto powers up the overthinkers of the world, so if you feel tested, look to Moon opposite Pluto for the reason why.

And what's good about that is that it's only a transit; it passes. It doesn't last, and neither does your feeling of oppression. If this day tests you, then pass the test with flying colors, Aquarius. It's only a day in the life and you'll be just fine. Know this: all things must pass, even frustration and overthinking.

3. Pisces

So, round about now, you're starting to feel as if you've had enough of the pain and hardship that everyone seems to be pouring themselves into due to the presence of the Moon opposite Pluto in the cosmic sky; you'll see it as an opportunity to change.

You are quite different than other people in this regard, as you will see the tests that come with this day as opportunities for growth. You aren't here to waste your time on negativity as you feel the world is supplying enough. You want out, and you will do your Pisces thing and find a way to feel good.

Life isn't half as bad as people make it out to be, and just dealing with people might be your test of the day. It's OK, though; you have enough love inside you to feel empathetic toward others, and by showing love, you can lift yourself up and the life of another. Test, passed. Success, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.