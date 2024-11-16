3 Zodiac Signs Face Big Challenges On Sunday And Overcome Them Beautifully

Sunday, November 17, 2024, is a time for three zodiac signs to rise above challenges and not look back. We've spent enough time making excuses, and during Moon opposite Mercury, we look at ourselves in the mirror and make wise choices.

We know that we are not satisfied with the way things are and that it's up to us to do something about it or forever hold our peace, as they say. Moon opposite Mercury brings in the notion of choice, and when we realize that we do have one, we make use of that option.

And that is why, for three zodiac signs, it's a day where challenges do present themselves, but for the sole purpose of rising above them. We can't heal what we can't feel, so on November 17, we get the full brunt of what has been challenging us and we rise above it. We are proud and happy; there's a feeling of great accomplishment.

Three zodiac signs rise above challenges on Sunday, November 17, 2024:

1. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've been feeling the pressure to act a certain way, and it occurs to you on this day, November 17, that you really don't owe anyone anything. You are a free person and you continue to be happy as you are. You feel that the world is changing, but you don't fail yourself; you overcome the challenge and be happy.

You allowed yourself a few moments of doubt and perhaps even a little depression while you were there, but the upside to all of this is the Moon opposite Mercury, which is a transit that doesn't allow anyone to sink too far down below. You will rise, and you will save yourself.

What you know is that there's a place of peace and harmony within your heart, and if it takes withdrawing from the opinions of others to reach that peaceful place, then so be it. The world is a little cray-cray right now, and you will find your peace by rising above what is expected of you. You will be fine...and happy, Capricorn.

2. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You feel as if all there is right now are challenges and that if you are to find your peace in all of this, you've got to make a solid effort to find a way to get there. During the Moon opposite Mercury transit of November 17, 2024, you will know that it's now or never; you have to find a way to be happy.

Things are changing rapidly in your life and the world, and you want very badly to cling to your old lifestyle...because it works for you. You'll see that while this day may present challenges, you are still clever enough to get past them, and you do.

You've always been able to trust your gut regarding what you believe is the right path for you, and on this day, you'll note that you don't want to do certain things their way. That's OK Aquarius; you're a born rebel, and you choose to beat the odds your way.

3. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You may feel that everything surrounding you is challenging and unnerving, and you'd be right. But that doesn't mean you have to buckle over and fall right into the pit of madness; stay strong, Pisces you are still here, alive and thriving. No need to sink into depression.

Because you are being helped out by the transit, Moon opposite Mercury, you'll see that what you call the opposition is merely a bunch of people who want their way. Must they become the only thing you focus on? No, and no is what you'll decide on as your go-to word.

"No" is the magic word for rising above challenges because "no" allows you your autonomy. If they want you to be a certain way, and you don't want to be that way, then guess who wins? You, Pisces. Nothing gets you down unless you let it, and you are, by no means, letting anyone or anything tear you down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.