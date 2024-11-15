4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On November 16, 2024

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe. Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces work well with Sun opposite Uranus, which shines down on us and brightens our path.

The energy that comes with the juxtaposition of Uranus opposing the shining Sun brings good fortune. Four zodiac signs most affected by this transit find the urge to choose happiness over sadness. The universe lets us know we have a choice and will consciously go for joy and merriment rather than darkness and depression.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 16, 2024:

1. Aries

If you thought this particular day might bring an unwanted trial or two, think again, Aries. During Sun opposite Uranus, sure, you may get to see how both sides work, but you'll also get clear insight as to which side to choose. This Saturday is about choice and success.

You are about to receive some serious blessings from the universe, Aries, and so much of it comes to you in the form of knowing the right move to make at the right time, and the choice will be obvious. The universe fully supports you, and the blessings seem to be nonstop.

While this could be a time of the year when you are taken aback by old memories, instead of falling into depression by these memories, you'll be able to cherish the past for what it taught you and use those lessons now to forge your way to true happiness. Good for you, Aries!

2. Cancer

This is a time of year when people can't help but sink into sadness, simply because during this time, we tend to remember those who played an important role in our lives, whether positive or negative. You will feel this too, Cancer, and you'll find that you can rise above it all.

Uranus energy tends to make people remember what they once wanted out of life, and if we don't have what we want right now, we may feel a little duped. Still, we've got the Sun opposite Uranus to upgrade the transit into something we can work with.

With the Sun involved, everything smooths itself out, and you, Cancer, will feel particularly blessed by its presence in your astrological charts at this time. The universal blessing will flow your way, and they will show up as love in your life and happy friendships that will last and last.

3. Sagittarius

What you don't know at the moment is what will change your point of view radically, and because you've got the blessings that come from the universe, you'll see that what was once so dark and dreary in your mind now shines with light and promise.

Yes, Sagittarius, things change on a dime, and so will they do just that. You thought you were all alone, yet your horoscope shows you that you've got helpers who want to get you where you want to go.

What you thought was bleak and hopeless only yesterday now brims over with radiant promise; it looks like your daily routine has started to change for the better, and it's time for you to accept this fully. So, what this proves is that your life, Sagittarius, is only getting better. Oh, yes.

4. Pisces

On the whole, you generally live your life from day to day, accepting whatever it is that comes your way. You're a fairly calm person, and while yes, you can get excited and even very upset at times, you usually find your way to solid ground, as this kind of calm is part of your personality.

On November 16, you'll see that you may be jolted out of your placid state of mind only to find more joy waiting for you. The universe is using the transit of the Sun opposite Uranus to rouse you into motion; you will want to be a part of the joy that awaits you, Pisces.

You'll also be reminded that having fun is OK now and then. You may be as calm as a Buddha, but you're also a human being, and now and then, it's ideal to treat yourself to a hilariously good time. Expect laughs and giggles, Pisces. You deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.