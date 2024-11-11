3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache Starting On November 12

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, three zodiac signs will overcome their past and heal from painful heartache. The day's astrology brings us the healing powers of Moon trine Mars. Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius will finally come to terms with whatever it's been that's held us back and we will whip it — for good.

We are picking up on the vibe of the Moon trine Mars, and while we feel its power and its push towards healing, we also know that we've been given a chance and that we must take it. Overcoming the past and healing takes commitment, and we are finally ready to do the work it takes.

What we can trust about this transit is that it pulls no punches. Whatever healing we feel we've received, we must stick with it. Once we know, we can't go back to not knowing, and what we know is that we are officially over the past and ready to move on.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on November 12, 2024:

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Moon trine Mars gives you the courage to face your past and move on. We've all got stories to tell, and you'll feel as though the stories of your past have been told way too many times. You are bored with this reference. You need more out of life.

Because this transit, Moon trine Mars, is so strong, it's also very precise; you feel the power and know what you need to apply it to. As a person who very much wishes to advance in this life, you know for certain that you can no longer cling to the past as if it's your only crutch.

Moving on was always the goal, but you knew it had to be authentic. There was no fake it 'til you make it here; this has always been about owning the past and releasing it. If you are to be happy and healthy, healed and fresh, then letting go of the past is what you must do.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You never really thought of the past as something you needed to overcome as you like talking about it, and it always comes in handy when you want to complain — with backup. You've used your past to drum up sympathy, but not even you are buying this bag of goods anymore, Virgo.

In other words, you're starting to grow weary of your sob stories. While you were able to get what you wanted out of them for a very long time, you've started to notice that everyone knows your story already and that they can predict when you're going to launch into a diatribe that is based on your experience.

Moon trine Mars, which has all the power to change that forever if you want it to change. Chances are, you want this to change and haven't known how to do it. It all comes very naturally to you, and you can overcome the past and leave it all behind.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Heartache doesn't stand a chance, as it will very rapidly fade into the background of your life, thanks to the power of the Moon trine Mars. This ferocious transit is hard-hitting when it comes to getting over our past and helping us make room for positivity and light in the future.

You don't know why you've held on to this heartache for so long; perhaps you didn't notice how strong it was on you. And yet, you aren't attached to it, and you don't see the point in holding on to an experience that only left you feeling blue.

During the Moon trine Mars transit, you can see yourself as a sturdy person who can wrangle the past and harness the power of the future. Mars Energy isn't going to let you sleep on this one. You will kick your past to the curb and introduce a new and happy way of thinking to yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.