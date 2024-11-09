3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve Starting On November 10

By the time Sunday, November 10, 2024 rolls around, three zodiac signs are ready for drastic change and life improvements. Even though the season is telling us to eat, drink, and be merry, we are still on top of the game; we want more from our present situation, and astrology gives us the transit of Moon square Mercury to use as a stepping stone.

Moon square Mercury reaches right into us and sparks inspiration; Cancer, Leo and Scorpio zodiac signs will not be able to resist the chance to improve, and the great part is that we'll get a surefire sign that things are about to go our way.

For the three zodiac signs who will feel the dire need to improve our lives drastically, we will see that it's not so much that we're unhappy with what we've got at present; it's more along the lines of wanting to keep some of the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. On November 10, we seek closure and upgrade...and we get it.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on November 10, 2024:

1. Cancer

Here you are, Cancer, ready, willing, and able to improve on your lot in life, and lo and behold, you've got a helper: Moon square Mercury. It's not every day that you can say the cosmos has come for a personal intervention, and yet, on November 10, it does appear that you'll be receiving help from above.

The thing with Moon square Mercury is that it's quick and reliable, but you have to be there for it when it does its work. Good thing you're on the ball, Cancer, because had you not been in the right headspace for improvement, the whole thing would have passed you by instantly.

But why bother thinking that way, when you're ready to change and improve your life, and certainly not into bypassing opportunities such as the ones you'll see coming your way today? Moon square Mercury does its job, and now...it's up to you to do yours.

2. Leo

For some reason, November 10 has you thinking: you haven't quite accomplished what you set out to do this year, and if you're going to feel good about anything, you need to hustle. You've come so far, and things have changed for the better, but a few things need tweaking.

One of those things has to do with communication, and with Moon square Mercury as your leading transit of the day, you'll know that this relates directly to a person in your life with whom you need to talk. Once you do this, you will complete your list of things I must do in 24.

You need to strap on that brave face and do what you must do because you know that once this is in the bag, you can proceed with more positive actions. Moon square Mercury shows you that communication is easier than you think, but once you 'do the deed,' you'll be in much better shape. Let the self-improvement begin!

3. Scorpio

If the improvements are that drastic, then you had better get to them, and now, Scorpio. You don't foresee meager advancements in your life; you want big changes, big adventures, and great accomplishments, and you want to see these things happen before the year ends.

You experience good decision-making and rapid work. This means that you not only get what you want done and out of the way, but you feel great about the idea that you took it upon yourself to make it happen. And fast.

November 10 presents you with an idea: you can sit this one out and regret it later, or hop on that train and use the momentum to make your dreams come true. You are inspired, so you sign up for major improvements, starting right now.

