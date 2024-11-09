2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance On November 10, 2024

November 10, 2024, is a cosmic day that brings incredible abundance to two lucky zodiac signs. So it's worth circling on your calendar! With the Moon swimming through dreamy Pisces, there’s a heightened sense of intuition and creativity, but this isn’t your average day of serene, easygoing vibes.

The universe is aligning in ways that give us a powerful push to stay motivated and flexible, even as it throws some curveballs our way that will surely provoke the most legendary change.

Morning can bring an energy that can feel restless and urgent, making it tricky to control your emotions. Early risers (or night owls) might feel torn between the desire to take action and the temptation to stay put, a theme that will continue throughout the day.

Later, the energy intensifies, stirring up a need to make plans and see them through, which may lead to friction or excitement. By evening, things take on a more grounded and reflective vibe, perfect for setting long-term intentions and embracing a sense of emotional maturity.

Two lucky zodiac signs experience abundance on November 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Taurus, buckle up, 'cause today, you're about to embark on a transformative journey that lights your horns (a.k.a. your inner psychic) up! Your intuition is sharper than ever, allowing you to pick up on hidden signals and signs from the people and things around you.

You're like a bull in a field of four-leaf clovers, sniffing out good fortune with the determination of someone who knows exactly where the best snacks are hidden. This is the perfect time to pull out that trusty planner and get down to some serious financial strategizing, Taurean style — after all, nobody knows how to save a dime for a rainy day like a fixed earth sign!

Do research, and don't be shy about discussing sensitive topics like intimacy and shared resources. Your knack for rationality (and your ability to play rough) means you can navigate these choppy waters without breaking a sweat —just remember to keep those conversations as grounded as your favorite pair of comfy shoes.

When it comes to life at home, you’re the reigning queen (or king) of your big comfy couch. Whether you're rearranging your furniture to work better for your space like Marie Kondo or indulging in some home decor therapy, you know that a cozy space is a happy space (and a well-fed space, let’s be real!). As Uranus still shakes things up in your sign, you’re ready to embrace your inner rebel, Taurus.

It’s time to break free from the mundane and show the world your fabulous self — think of it as shedding your old skin for a fresh, dazzling new look (just don’t ditch those beloved sweatpants completely). Expect the unexpected. You might find yourself stepping out of your comfort zone in ways that make you feel alive and invigorated.

But hold your horses. While the thrill of change is as intoxicating as a glass of fine wine (the kind you savor, not the kind you chug), don’t let impulsiveness lead you astray. Channel this energy into something big and focus on building the legacy you deserve — after all, Tauruses are the Hierophant in tarot.

Own the changes and relish the ride because life’s too short not to indulge in the finer things (and maybe treat yourself to a little shopping spree along the way).

2. Pisces

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

The Moon conjunct Saturn has you feeling as grounded as a mermaid lounging on a rock—sensible yet magical, as you’ve just swum your way to the Shore of Abundance. Your emotions run deeper than the ocean, and you’re embracing your classic Pisces superpower: that intuitive caretaker who can lift others. The community surrounding you and the relationships you foster with like-minded people will help you set and stay focused on those long-term goals so they no longer remain elusive.

Friends, family, and anyone who tugs at your watery heartstrings are your top priority, and you’re gracefully leading your school of fish with ease and compassion. If the foundations of your life are as rock-solid as a coral reef, this will help you stay calm and practical while you make your dreams a reality.

You’ll face challenges with serene, wise-old-mermaid energy, transforming responsibilities into acts of selfless magic. Even if life’s waters get a little choppy — maybe with emotional waves or relationship drama — don’t worry. You’re still swimming strong. Remember, even if you face a whirlpool of emotions, your legendary Pisces empathy will guide you.

And here’s the sparkle in your ocean: Venus, now in Sagittarius, is sprinkling a little magic over your public life, making you the charming, mystical Pisces everyone wants to be around. Your natural, likable authority is winning people over, making this a perfect time for networking, heading back to school, or building professional relationships. Your presence is magnetic, attracting opportunities and maybe even a little romantic intrigue.

Don’t be surprised if you start expressing yourself in more poetic and heartfelt ways. Suddenly, you’re sharing your innermost thoughts with a vulnerability only a Pisces can pull off. Friends, siblings, and even strangers could be catalysts for self-discovery, and communicating your feelings will feel as natural as riding the waves.

Little changes in your style or mannerisms reflect the positive inner shifts. You’re embracing this new chapter with a whimsical Piscean flair, stepping confidently into a future that’s just as dreamlike and inspiring as your deepest desires. Your inner mermaid is ready to thrive — and the universe is cheering you on.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.