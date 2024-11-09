3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On November 10, 2024

Unexpected fortune will come to three zodiac signs on November 10. Sunday brings us the chance to fulfill some of the dreams we've been keeping on the back burner of our lives. Good things not only happen quickly, but they happen very effectively.

Moon square Mercury is the transit that gets things done, so if we happen to find ourselves in a rare situation that promises major rewards if we act on it, then you had better believe we will act on it. Moon square Mercury does not wait; there will be no "lemme think about it" on this day.

There will be, however, a tendency to act impulsively and with confidence. We tend to think of impulsive behavior as a negative, but not in the case of Moon square Mercury. The three zodiac signs who will work closely with this transit on Sunday are the ones who manage to take this unexpected fortune and make more of it in lasting ways.

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on November 10, 2024:

1. Gemini

Let's get it started. You may feel that things can't move along fast enough for you. But then again, you are a speed demon who likes to act quickly and end things just as rapidly. Your horoscope shows you how this kind of behavior pays off.

You'll see an opportunity open up for you, Gemini, and while you did not see it coming, there you are, jumping on it and making it work for you. Nobody is like you in this regard; you are quick and ready. You'll be the one to claim the first position in a new opportunity.

This kind of frantic behavior is not out of control for you, Gemini, as you know how to work the magic when shaping an opportunity into something you can fully utilize. It's made in the shade, as they say, and you'll be reaping the benefits of unexpected good fortune.

2. Leo

You've missed out on enough chances in your life to pick up on the cues, now; this time, you're going to be a part of it all. You've got Moon square Mercury on your side, and it ignites you so that whatever opportunities you've blown in the past no longer exist, and neither does the attitude that helped you lose out.

You are now in pure winner mode and will take advantage of all that comes your way on this day, November 10, 2024. Moon square Mercury can work both ways; you have a choice, and you can choose to make it work for you. Smart choice, Leo.

You may not expect anything too fabulous on this day, but that doesn't mean it's not heading your way. Moon square Mercury shows you that you can have everything you want if you push aside your fear and grab it. This is a good and advantageous day for you, Leo. Enjoy!

3. Pisces

You'll act impulsively because you know yourself all too well. If you don't jump on an opportunity, you'll end up binging a TV show all day long instead of grabbing an opportunity that could lead to great fortune.

During Moon Square Mercury, you've got no choice; your energy levels are through the roof, and you feel optimistic about what you're about to get into. You also realize that you must strike while the iron is hot, or you'll miss out completely. And you are tired of missing out.

The opportunity that comes to you on this day is unexpected, but that doesn't mean you can't be ready for it in a pinch. You have been feeling as though you need a real change in your life, and what takes place on this day is meant for you to be a part of. This is your moment: carpe diem!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.