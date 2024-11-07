The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 8, 2024

On November 8, 2024, the universe will extend to four zodiac signs with messages that make a difference. Because our astrological weather calls for a Waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, we will see that so much of what we feel, think, see, and do is affected by this transit in so much as Aquarius energy has us looking outside the box.

The universe's important message for the day is to find and pursue a new idea, even if it seems foreign or different to us.

For Gemini, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio zodiac signs that will feel it the most, we'll interpret this day as a challenge for the intellect. What we see now is just the beginning. We are inspired and hyped for more and will find what we seek.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on November 8, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

At this point in the year, you're starting to count your victories, and what takes place during the Waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius is that you realize you haven't accomplished everything you wish; you want more, and not because you're greedy, but because you know you have more in you to give.

This Aquarius transit has you deciding on something you've held off on for too long. You've always believed in yourself, but for this one thing, you've hesitated, and now, you see no reason to hold back.

It's on November 8 that you decide to just go for it, and with expertise and finesse, you can start the process of doing something that you know will result in excellence. The universe has spoken, Gemini, and in your world, that means action. Let's do this!

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You will feel that a loving and caring universe supports every move you make on Friday. The idea of an impartial cosmos doesn't seem real to you at this point, as you can't shake the feeling that what you're about to do has been sanctioned by the universe itself.

What you will interpret as a special message looks more like you finally decided to get up and on your feet so that you can do the deed you've stayed away from. You feel as though there has to be a reason why you are so charged up in such a positive way, and you'll make something happen.

The act of trying turns into the act of creating, and the universe will show you that you can make your dreams come true. It's only the beginning, and you know it, and that's what excites you the most. Good for you, Cancer.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Aquarius energy hits you in a different way than it does others. In your case, Virgo, the universe shows you that by listening to your heart, you can get yourself out of the funk you've been in and into something...magical.

Essentially, we're looking at how you challenge yourself and how taking yourself up on this challenge leads to many great things you did not expect. This is a day of effort, but the universe also shows you that listening to your gut is right.

This is how the universe whispers a very important message in your ear and how you respond to it. You just needed that last little inspiration to get yourself moving, and because you feel so very confident now, you open the gates to opportunity and happiness. You did this, Virgo, and the Waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius.

4. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Here you are, smack dab in the middle of Scorpio season, and if there's an influence to pick up on, then you will certainly pick up on it. The universe brings you the Waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius; that lovely Aquarius energy will get you up and on your feet.

You feel fairly sure that you haven't completed all you've set out for this year, and since there's still time left on the clock, you might as well see it through to the end. Aquarius energy has you trusting your gut feeling and more: it's got you wanting to complete what you've started.

And we all want closure, don't we, Scorpio? The universe drops a hint, and you pick up on that hint with ferocity and power; you want to do the right thing. You want to create something of beauty. You want to feel complete and happy, and the Waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius gives you that chance on Friday. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.