3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On November 7, 2024

On November 7, 2024, three zodiac signs will get a glimpse into their true purpose during Moon conjunct Pluto, when we can clear our minds just enough to pick up on the day's revelations.

What will be very interesting about Thursday and how the Moon conjunct Pluto works its way into our lives is that we're not expecting to find anything in particular at this time. We may even be wandering around aimlessly, wondering if we have a purpose but not pursuing an answer.

Three zodiac signs will stumble across that answer on this day, and it will hit us with great force and a powerful dose of positivity. The inevitable change begins now. We didn't think we'd know exactly what we would discover.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on November 7, 2024:

1. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

The beautiful thing about this day, for you, Virgo, is that you didn't see it coming; what is coming is knowledge, comfort, and novelty. Something in your life is about to change for the better, and so much of it has to do with purpose and direction. Today's horoscope removes that rudderless feeling from your life.

Moon conjunct Pluto is big on positive changes, and you will feel supported by the universe as you finally discover something that needs your attention. What calls out to you feels like home — it's as if you've known what to do and yet couldn't put your finger on it.

You'll figure out on this day that it's smart to take that chance you never thought would pan out for you. Your horoscope joins the forces of good and creativity and sparks your imagination just enough to point you in the right direction, where you will discover your true life purpose.

2. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

There's something in the air, and it might even be the seasonal vibe that happens around this time of year, but whatever it is, it has you on fire. You, Libra, will feel a renewed sense of purpose; this implies that you already know your purpose but might have forgotten it.

There's also the chance you got lazy or bored somewhere along the lines. Moon conjunct Pluto provides a different vantage point from which you can witness yourself. Something will occur that has you seeing what you do with a refreshed vision.

Moon conjunct Pluto helps you to hone that vision and bring back curiosity and enthusiasm. You've always been excellent at just about all you do, and you don't want to see it all go to waste. This is why Thursday is a great day for you, Libra, as you figure out how to bring youthful energy to your life and purpose.

3. Capricorn

Twemoji | Canva

You'll realize something very important: as the seasons change, so you do. You feel like you've spent a lifetime perfecting who you are right now, yet you're not the same person you were only a few years ago. Times change, and so do you — and so does your purpose.

You'll see that it's OK to change your mind and that locking in on a defined purpose is not helpful simply because it's transient. You can't say that your purpose is the same as many years ago, but you can find a new one, and you will.

With a store of knowledge on your side, you may accidentally stumble onto a new interest that completely captivates you. And when you are captivated and interested in something, Capricorn, you dedicate yourself to it faithfully. This is a new day for you, with a new purpose, and you are happy to let it all take place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.