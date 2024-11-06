3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Aquarius Moon On November 7, 2024

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on November 7, 2024, thanks to the Aquarius Moon. Whenever we have a Moon in Aquarius, as is the case on Thursday, we may find that our imaginations run wild. We stand at the precipice of great fortune and if we use our imagination's power, we can exponentially increase that fortune.

Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius zodiac signs will be presented with an opportunity that could turn into something outrageously fortunate — this one is up to us. We are entering a fortunate era, but don't have to stop there. We can create a way to extend this good fortune.

By using our imagination and minds in creative ways, we may find that this fortunate era is just the beginning. There's so much to look forward to.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on November 7, 2024:

1. Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You know better than anyone around you that if something needs to be fixed, you're the one who will fix it. That's how Thursday works for you, Gemini. What you see before you is a situation that is in terrible disarray. In steps Gemini ... to the rescue.

You shine brightly, and what you do to make something better opens the gates to even greater situations. You stand to see an opportunity and seize it because you know you're the one who can do the best with what you're presented.

Because you have the Aquarius Moon on your side, Gemini, you will let your imagination run wild, which always helps when you get in a pickle.

You want to fix this thing and figure it out very rapidly, creating an opening in the cosmic fabric for the opportunity, goodness, and room to grow your skills and creative expression.

2. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

The Aquarius Moon makes you feel capable of doing something you wouldn't ordinarily bother with on this day. What you might feel at this time is a sense of dissatisfaction. You know you could be doing better, yet you haven't made any real moves to get there.

Your mind will get the better of you in all the right ways. This means that your imagination will have you believing you can have what you want instead of settling for what you've got. You want more, and you are about to receive much, much more.

And it's all good, too, Virgo. You're about to take a long look at your life, and you'll think that some things must go. You sense that you're in line for good fortune and don't want to mess it up, so you refine your life for things to go smoothly.

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

The Aquarius Moon is a helpful transit that lets us see that we're not just dreamers but doers. You are about to see your luck change in ways you could never expect, but you can move mountains because you put in the effort.

Being an Aquarius yourself, you are used to people thinking you are merely dreaming your life away without any real substance to talk about. Let them speak all they want; only you know the real you, and only you know what you are capable of, and you can provide yourself with a path to good fortune.

The idea of good fortune to you isn't only related to finances. What you'll see happening today is more like seeing the good in yourself and using it to your benefit. You are entering a fortunate era, leading to living out your dreams.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.