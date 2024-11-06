The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 7, 2024

On Thursday, November 7, the universe has a special message for four zodiac signs. So much has gone on now that our heads are spinning. The universe presents us with the transit of Moon opposite Mars, and while some of us might be feeling a little feisty or even hostile due to the transit's influence, four zodiac signs will see this as a time to grow and improve on what we've now got.

The universe has a special message for the ones who are listening, and because the universe tends to shove us into feelings of negativity, what we'll learn at this point is how to accept, how to deal with, and how to be content with whatever it is that we feel we have right now.

The universe's special message shows us that we will not be happy if we nurture dark feelings until we let the light in. And we will let the light in on Thursday.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on November 7, 2024:

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

If there's one thing going on for you on Thursday, it's all about how the transit of the Moon opposite Mars makes you feel. And how does it make you feel? Like howling at the Moon, that's how. And you, being so very influenced by the Moon as it is, will know that this is no ordinary day for you.

You feel as if the universe is trying to tell you something, and that would probably be calm down. Right. Nobody likes to be told to calm down, but the truth is, sometimes, that is what we need to do, and for you, it's the best advice you can get from the universe.

You've been up in arms for the last few days, and this nervous feeling isn't going to dissipate on its own. It needs help, which means you need to recognize it and do something about it. You can't remain anxious for much longer, so be kind to yourself and set yourself free.

2. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

What you plan on doing on Thursday may see a few plot twists, as the universe doesn't make it easy for anyone. However, you're not just anyone, are you? If you've been going through hard times — which is quite possible during the Moon opposite Mars — you'll see you're ripe and ready for change.

The universe is trying to tell you that everything flows. You'll take the bad times with a grain of salt and get past whatever you need to get past to get yourself back on track again.

You are not the kind of person to just sit and wait for things to change, and you'll have ample energy to apply toward positive transformation. The universe's special message is the all-clear sign, which you will use to your advantage.

3. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You're at a place where you know what you're capable of, and you don't want to use that precious energy incorrectly. You've got this amazing transit at your side on this day, and with the universe working for you, you'll find that inviting positive energy is very easy for you to do.

The universe shows you that you can have it in one of two ways. You can dive into the negativity of the times and wallow in it, or rise above and show yourself what you are made of. You feel creative and constructive while on the Moon opposite Mars, so you'll go the way of the light.

As a Scorpio, you find that Mars energy can go any number of ways for you, but you are going to tame that energy to go your way, and on Thursday, you'll see that you're the coolest cucumber in the bunch. While the world is freaking out, there you are, calm and collected.

4. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

November is a month you love, Sagittarius, as it may be the month you were born in, or it's simply the herald that ushers in your zodiac sign. You feel strong in autumn and get stronger as it gets colder. After receiving the universe's special message, you feel good, but you notice that not everyone feels the same.

What you'll experience on this November day is how conflicted everyone around you seems to feel. You've got the Moon opposite Mars to work with, and it will show you that you have a choice as to where you wish to spend your energy on other people's opinions and thoughts or your stuff.

The universe tells you to stick with what makes you happy on this day, Sagittarius. Yes, there's a very weird feeling, and so much of it takes place because of this semi-hostile transit, Moon opposite Mars, but you are the master of your domain, so you will rise above the noise and live your life your way. So be it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.