4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On November 4, 2024

By the time November 4 is underway, four zodiac signs will have received a blessing from the univese. When Monday gets here, we'll have gotten ourselves into a state of anticipation. We need to know answers, and it's driving us crazy not knowing what's about to take place.

During Sun trine Saturn, the universe has our backs and will guide us through whatever trials we need to endure. That's not to say we have anything negative to look forward to. It's just that this is holiday season, and some of us feel nervousness and anxiety. The upside is that the transit of Sun trine Saturn will not let us down.

Aries, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio will find a way to overcome fear by the end of the day. We will be at peace, as this is what the universe wants of us. Have no fear, we will all be blessed.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 4, 2024:

1. Aries

You've got a great horoscope to look forward to, Aries, and even though you may feel a bit on edge, no worries here, as the universe will see you through it, all the way to the happiest of conclusions.

You've dealt with anxiety before and there have been times in your life when it's seriously gotten the best of you. But no more. You've learned over your life's experience that there is nothing you can't get over if you put your mind to it. And that includes stress and anxiety.

You'll feel very blessed on Monday because you'll see your mind as an ally. Sun trine Saturn focuses on intelligence. With this as your backup, you can know that the blessings you'll receive from the universe are all about how you use your mind to get you to higher ground.

2. Virgo

A long time ago, you fell prey to the paranoias of your mind, but the funny thing was...you learned a great lesson from that kind of fear. You learned that not everything is as bad as your mind makes it out to be, and you'll see that this lesson is not only valuable it's a blessing.

To not take everything seriously might sound flippant to some, but you don't feel as though you need to make everything your priority. The blessing the universe has in store for you is a new vantage point. You see things from a distance. This detachment helps you to get by.

This is how the universal blessing reaches you. It helps you to discern between what is worthy of your attention, and what could easily be pushed aside for another day. You feel strong and centered during Sun trine Saturn. You are at peace with all that is in your world, Virgo.

3. Libra

First day of the week, and you are feeling mighty fine, Libra. Things seem to be working out for you, and you feel as though you are in tune with the universal workings. There's a feeling in the air that leads to success in all you do. You feel blessed and happy to be alive.

With Sun trine Saturn as your leading transit during this time, you'll see that the same old prohibitive ways are still in effect, but you won't be tempted to buckle down and listen to them. You are quite tired of being told no, you can't when you know personally that, yes, you can.

And yes, you can have a great horoscope because you don't see any reason as to why you shouldn't. You feel blessed and at peace with all of your choices, even if some of them are rather subversive. With the universe on your side you feel confident; you will achieve whatever it is that you desire.

4. Scorpio

Whatever it is that's had you at odds over the last couple of days is about to be cleared up for you, thanks to universal intervention. All the time and worry you spend overthinking certain things is just a time waster and must be ended on Monday.

While all that's on your mind has its legitimate moments, it's not worth as much time as you've dedicated to it, and that's where the universe steps in to bless you, in the form of Sun trine Saturn. What you're working with now is the idea that you can delegate your troubles; you don't have to confront them all in one day.

Sun trine Saturn is a positive and happy transit, but its positivity depends on your understanding. The blessing of the day shows up as you can see what needs attention and what doesn't. Once you get a handle on the things you need to do, all the rest will feel much, much easier.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.