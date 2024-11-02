Luck Improves On November 3, 2024 For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Luck improves for three zodiac signs on November 3, 2024. We have the transit of Mars opposite Pluto speeding things up, and the great part is we're now ready to do whatever it takes to support this kind of good fortune.

We are ready to do what it takes to honor the idea that if we receive good luck, we are here to make the best of it. Often, we notice that we are offered a positive opportunity, but we don't necessarily engage with it. On this day, November 3, we pull out all the stops.

We actively improve our lives, our health, and our attitude for the sole purpose of giving this good luck the perfect environment in which to thrive. We see that luck like this isn't always available, and while Mars opposite Pluto is in the sky, we mean to make the very best of it.

Luck improves on November 3, 2024, for three zodiac signs:

1. Taurus

One of the reasons why Sunday feels so lucky for you, Taurus, is that you have gotten used to dealing with bad luck, and while you don't encourage its existence in your life, you've started to get used to it. This is something you never wanted to do.

This is also why it's easy for you to recognize a good thing when you get one, and on November 3, during Mars opposite Pluto, that good thing is about to make itself known to you. Mars opposite Pluto shows you good luck by showing you what it could be if otherwise.

Ah, the world of dualities and all the lessons that come with it. This is how you see just how fortunate you are, Taurus. Not only will your luck be turning around, but you'll see just how lucky you are, and this is because you did it; you were the one who decided to turn your luck around. Brave Taurus!

2. Virgo

How your luck seems to change for the better is all about how you perceive it. That's vague, so let's break down this improvement of good fortune. Overall, you tend to see things from a glass darkly, as it's said. You have a negative take on things, and while you aren't crazy about being this way, it's a bit of a habit for you now.

Alas, something happened during this power-packed horoscope. You'll see that you can choose whether to believe in good fortune. So, having given that a thought, why on earth would you choose misfortune over fortune if there is a choice?

There is a choice: Virgo and Mars opposite Pluto are here to push you to the light side. With lightness and positivity in your sights, you can now view everything differently, and as it does with thought patterns, one good thing leads to another, and so on.

3. Capricorn

There are moments when the idea of improving luck seems like fantasies that will never be fulfilled, and yet, the universe is destined to prove you wrong, Capricorn. The truth is, you are so pro-active that things like luck just seem too fanciful for you to believe in.

You are the one who makes your luck...or so you think, and because of transits like Mars opposite Pluto, you may discover that the universe has your back. Yes, it's OK to admit that you can receive help from a person, a planet, a transit, or the universe itself.

Your horoscope's luck is excellent, and you will recognize that not only is it a good thing, but it's something that you can apply your built-in self-belief toward. OK, so it's not only you who creates great luck in your life. Now, it's time for you to feel gratitude for the help you get, even if that help is cosmic.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.