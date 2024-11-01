3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Mercury In Sagittarius On November 2, 2024

Begining on November 2, 2024, two zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era, thanks to Mercury entering Sagittarius. We are not only in line for good fortune, but we're also going to see that it happens much quicker than we could ever expect.

Mercury in Sagittarius is one of those transits that brings good luck and speedy returns. This could be a day that lets us know we're in for a big bonus at work, or perhaps it could be when we feel comfortable asking for a raise. We are confident, and the timing is right, so...why not?

Because it's a fortunate 'era,' we three zodiac signs are walking into, and it's long-lasting. This isn't a day of good luck, or rather, the luck isn't restricted to November 2 only. What happens on Saturday expands and broadens over time. This is, most definitely, a fortunate era, and we are here to usher it in with confidence and happiness.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting November 2, 2024:

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Mercury in Sagittarius is no slouch for getting a person on their feet and ready for action. This is a very fortunate era and period in your life, Gemini, and you feel like the gods are on your side. If you feel you deserve more than you are presently getting at your job, then November 2 may inspire you to ask for more.

It may be a Saturday, and you may not be working, but your horoscope shows you how you will feel worthy and deserving of what you want from your job. You give all you can, and you deliver excellent work. You deserve a raise, so go for it. Why hesitate? This is your life, after all.

Yes, it takes nerve to ask for more money, but it shouldn't have to be that difficult. After all, you provide value, and your work must be compensated well. So, take the Mercury in Sagittarius initiative and let your confidence do the rest. It's a fortunate season for you, Gemini; live up to it.

2. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Here, you have a horoscope that is positively blessed with good fortune as Mercury in Sagittarius does its best to bring you a new era that's more fortunate than the last. The universe supports you in all efforts you make toward bettering yourself. In your case, you'd like to see that betterment manifest through money. That works, as money, is key on Saturday.

You've always known how to generate money, but sometimes, you get lazy and forget that you stand to make even more for your efforts. As you look around, you realize it's the end of the year, and perhaps this might be a good time for you to request a raise.

Because Mercury in Sagittarius brings you such a fortunate season, you might see that you'll not only get a raise but a hefty bonus, or at least the promise of one, by the end of the year. It's all good, Libra; the more, the merrier for you. You know how to handle yourself when the going gets good...and the going is getting very good. Nice!

3. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Mercury in Sagittarius helps you enter a more fortunate era by breaking the barrier for you, Capricorn. Mercury shows you that whatever hard times you've been going through are officially ending. It's not that you've been dealing with much more than a few messy situations, and while you're always one to get through just about anything, it's nice to know that you're entering a very fortunate season in your life.

This transit, Mercury in Sagittarius, specializes in positive energy and fast delivery. So, what might have felt like a hassle only a day ago now feels like a simple challenge that takes nothing to tackle. You are so confident in your ability to rise above whatever holds you down that you may laugh out loud for no reason whatsoever on Saturday.

The universe brings you a realistic look at what's to come; none of it has anything to do with hassles, drama, or annoyance. You've come through the fire, and all that awaits you is good fortune, more money, friendlier conditions, and much to look forward to. Yay, Capricorn!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.