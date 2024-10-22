5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On October 23, 2024

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, we are firmly in Scorpio Season now! Five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes under this influence. The mars conjunct with the Moon in Cancer hugely impacts Wednesday's horoscopes, so don't be surprised if some of your internal nudges feel a bit strange or illogical, only to turn out to be intuitive impressions all along.

Don't shy away from the word intuitive though! At its root, it refers to the soul and the inexplicable powers hiding within it. More times than not, it's about protecting the self from what's in the surroundings.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is also showing up in our daily horoscopes. So try to approach every long-term situation with a slow and steady mindset. Each day will build on the last until one day the masterpiece shall be done.

Finally, Pluto in Capricorn is here to remind us of our personal power. Don't second-guess yourself. Set your intention and watch it come true! That's the powerful energy in store for Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on October 23, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Wednesday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Leo, the energy on Wednesday is powerful for you! Lean into it, and you may relive some of the mysterious blessings of the last eclipse day at the beginning of October. The retrogrades are here to play and will challenge you before they release their gifts.

You are also encouraged to be more particular about what you eat and do for fun. It will either uplift you or it won't. The former will help you keep the channels of positivity open. The latter will only get in the way of your blessings.

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Wednesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, horoscopes are powerful on Wednesday for your zodiac sign. Wednesday's astrological forecast has a studious bend to it. But this has got only a little to do with the fact that Wednesday is ruled by Mercury — your planetary lord.

It's Scorpio Season that's here to bless you in a big way. So lean into this, and you will find the opportunities you need and want. Some of you may even gain a full scholarship to study at a university of your dreams.

You are also encouraged to make plans for the weekend on this day. It may seem too far in advance, but there's a method to this madness. It will allow you to manifest what you want. Hint, hint!

3. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Wednesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, the energy on Wednesday is powerful. Your horoscope is all about success and victories for you. Whatever you set your sights on now will be yours. Nothing and no one can stop you! It's almost like the metaphorical ball has finally begun to collect momentum, even though you rolled it down the hill some time back. It will only pick up more speed as it goes.

If you feel called to, now's the time to expand your network and meet new people. Good things will come to you this way, whether in love or elsewhere. For some, now's the time to host a house party, perhaps even a themed one!

4. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Wednesday: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 3 a.m./p.m.

Capricorn, money is being highlighted as the area of blessings for your horoscope this Wednesday. So don't be surprised if you make more tips than usual if you are in the service industry. Others may gain a valuable opportunity or even discover that their investments are paying off. Now's not the time to liquidate anything though. Let the powerful momentum gather more gold!

You are also encouraged to lean into nostalgia. Whether solo or in the company of your friends or loved ones, now's the time to bring out the photo albums, pull out the old DVDs or playlists, and chat about the decade(s) gone by. Intriguing experiences await!

5. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, the energy on Wednesday in your daily horoscope has an edgy, yet powerful quality to it for you. No matter what you believe about yourself and your beauty or attractiveness, the cosmic forces are going to show you that you are way more attractive than you realize. Some of you will gain some solid fans on social media, even if the competitors call them simps.

Just be aware of any red flags you observe in your vicinity or surroundings on this day. Your intuition is powerful, but what's the point if you don't trust it? Black Obsidian can help you protect your life from energy vampires and ward off what's attracted to your light in a covetous way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.