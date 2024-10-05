5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 7 - 13, 2024

Our Chinese weekly horoscopes reveal how luck can sprout from the most unexpected sources and places. From October 7 to 13, 2024, luck and good fortune are key messages for the collective in matters of life, love, work, business and everything in between.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Thunder over Lake (#54). It urges us to step out of our comfort zone and not be like a mountain beyond reason.

Yes, being strong is a good personality trait. It gives one the ability to push through and hold up necessary burdens. But if taken to an extreme, it can stifle creativity and the will to explore and grow. Since luck is often discovered in the wilds beyond the comfort zone, this is the easiest way to find fortune and make it your own.

If you feel called to, do an intention-setting exercise this week and write a story of what you want your future to look like. Luck can often be a cosmic gift finding us when we least expect it, showing us that the cosmos is conspiring in our favor.

Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that will be the luckiest under this influence — Horse, Dragon, Goat, Rabbit, and Rooster. But the rest are encouraged to let explorations and trust in the self guide them, too.

Five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs from October 7 - 13:

1. Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

Horse, your lucky horoscope this week is all about knowing that you have more choices in the wings than you may be realizing or giving yourself credit for. So ground yourself, breathe in deeply, and then look again. Your luck will lead you to where you will thrive and flourish the most.

For some of you, this luck will bring you to a crossroads where a crucial decision that's good enough but imperfect must be made. Both paths may be of equal good fortune, but you cannot walk on both simultaneously and do them justice. When that happens, find some quiet time and journal your feelings. The answer will come to you eventually. Wearing green will be lucky for you this week.

2. Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

Dragon, your lucky horoscope this week has a lone-wolf quality to it. As in, every time you do something from a space of self-confidence and independence, your luck will bloom. Solitary pursuits and projects, including solopreneur businesses, will also benefit from this blessing.

Those of you who find it difficult to be alone are encouraged to give yourself a chance to develop this trait in yourself. It may take you a while to figure out where the anxiety emerges from, but eventually, you will find yourself on the balanced ground of knowing when to socialize and when to pull back. The color blue will be lucky for you this week, and also blue flowers.

3. Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Goat, you will find luck in your intuitive nature, so do not ignore your intuition and its nudges this week. The world often discredits this area of sixth sense, but you will set yourself up for hardship if you do this.

Instead, lean into your inner insights. Ask yourself why you are picking up those red flags or feeling a certain way. Journaling can help you draw up the real reason deep within your psyche. After all, those hits can sometimes be too lightning-fast to decipher! Gold and green will be lucky for you this week, especially if you are a business owner.

4. Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

Rabbit, your red thread of destiny is steadily pulling tauter and tauter. So don't be surprised if you suddenly experience a moment of serendipity over the next few days. You may find yourself stepping out of the grocery store and having a deja vu moment with an unknown person standing at the stoplight. Or it may be something equally astonishing and unexpected.

Note it down somewhere when you have such moments. The puzzle pieces will come together soon. The colors red, yellow, and orange will be lucky for you this week.

5. Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Rooster, your lucky horoscope for the week is as golden as you are! So don't be surprised if you feel like you are at the top of the world; however, this may come about. For most of you, this luck will flow into your life when you remain receptive and open to adventures. For others, this luck will show up through love, care, affection, and support when you need it the most.

Whatever form it takes, this luck will show you that the cosmic forces have your back. All you have to do is remain authentically confident in your abilities. No second-guessing allowed! The colors blue, red, and green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot, and spirituality.