3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Major Turn Of Fortune On October 11, 2024

On October 11, 2024, we will face a force of goodness so great that we might even start laughing. Astrologically, we're looking at the effect of Moon conjunct Pluto and how it radically changes things in a way that almost seems blindingly fast.

Three zodiac signs will experience a unique and obvious turn of fortune, all happening at 'the eleventh hour' as they say. It's one of those 'saved by the bell' moments, one of those 'just in the nick of time' kinds of things, and we will be grateful for this transit's presence in our lives.

So, if we are on the edge of failure, do not expect that failure to see itself through to the end; this is a surefire sign for us not to give up, as Moon conjunct Pluto shows us that we may go just so far, and then everything changes in a New York minute, just like that, if we hold on. This day is about a surprise change for the better, and three zodiac signs will welcome in this fresh wave of good fortune.

Three zodiac signs experience a major turn of fortune on October 11, 2024:

1. Aries

Gambar Pastel Studio, Blixa 6 Studio | Canva Pro

OK, this is how it will be, meaning that on October 11, you will experience a turn of fortune in your life, Aries. It seems that you cannot escape the powerful pull of the Moon conjunct Pluto, and once swept up, you sail on the wave of fortune. How nice.

What makes this experience all the more 'happy' is that you were not expecting anything of major change. Regarding supercharged positive energy, you had no idea this wave would hit you. And it surely hits you, Aries, in all the right ways.

You cannot control the events of your life, and that the lesson involved in all of this is to be open to spontaneous actions, as these are the kinds that bring forward great blessings and the promise of great fortune. Stay open and receive the good...which you are pretty much cut out to do.

2. Cancer

Gambar Pastel Studio, Blixa 6 Studio | Canva Pro

Moon conjunct Pluto represents a welcome change in your life, Cancer, and on October 11, 2024, that change will come to you in the form of love and friendship. You will more than likely involve another person, who will be a part of the joy and good fortune you'll receive.

It seems you've already worked hard to create this change, but you had no idea that all of it would be implemented in such a fortunate way. It's as if the tides have turned for you, Cancer, and now that you see the light, you can't help but smile at your amazing fortune.

While this experience includes the love and friendship of another person in your life, you will walk away as a better person because of it. You love your life, and during Moon conjunct Pluto, all that was already good, safe, and lovely is now even more so.

3. Sagittarius

Gambar Pastel Studio, Blixa 6 Studio | Canva Pro

What a nice thought that on this day, you might run into some very good fortune, and the best part is that it's true. During Moon conjunct Pluto, you feel you've been placed in a position to receive good news; it's almost hilarious to you, as you would not be here had things suddenly not shifted so drastically.

Whether this is business-related or romantic, you will see that you'll be doing something out of the ordinary on this day. Being that you find yourself in a different environment only leads you to the door that opens on to a new experience of good fortune. In other words, you had to get here to get there.

It's a day filled with fun events that would ordinarily not be your thing, yet all the events of the day seem to lead you to that one place where you get to experience a serious turn of fortune. Whether love-related or money-inclusive, it's all yours, Sagittarius, and it's all good.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.