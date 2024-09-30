5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 1, 2024

All work and no play would make for a very dull October! It's time to let your creative side out and watch as magic unfolds. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on October 1 under this energy, though the rest are encouraged to find their slice of heaven too.

Jupiter in Gemini's relationship with Venus in Scorpio stands out as a beneficial force asking us to strike a balance between flitting like a butterfly socially and focusing intensely on just one person, perhaps your significant other or a new crush. That intersecting point between these two wildly different approaches creates a unique push-and-pull.

Advertisement

Moon in Virgo adds that it's not enough to be creative or have a great sense of humor to win the day. On Tuesday, you are called to trust those inner instincts that caution against impulsivity and urge practicality.

Tuesday, October 1 is a juggling ground of disparities trying to come together to create something unique. Align with this eccentric vortex to discover something fascinating about the world and its people.

Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 1, 2024.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: Other Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, the energy on Tuesday for you is all about trusting your gut, especially in the arena of friendships. True friends always lift your spirit in whatever way they can and never egg you on to dubious paths for laughs and giggles. So if you are picking up some red flags, the revelation is your cosmic blessing of the day.

Also, now's a great time to engage with Halloween festivities. Whether that's watching spooky TV shows and YouTube videos, reading spooky books, visiting a haunted house, or drinking spiced apple cider, let your inner child come out and play! Who knows where the spooky stuff will lead you?

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Tuesday for you is all about leaning into your secret superpowers and known talents. When you do, no one can stop you. That's your cosmic gift! Lead and walk with confidence and leave the rest to the forces backing you up behind the scenes.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to be more grounded by connecting with nature and making time for a little stillness during the day. It can feel counterintuitive to all the activity encouraged by the previous message, but this will enable you to keep anxious thoughts and negative self-talk at bay. Sit on the grass or enjoy the breeze for fifteen minutes while trying to keep your mind blank. There's power in rejuvenating one's soul this way.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 - 10 a.m.

Aries, you are a force to be reckoned with! A window of opportunity is opening up for you. This will happen more so on the Solar Eclipse day on October 2, but you should feel the stirrings of it now. So prepare for it, ground yourself, and be patient. You have the cosmic forces aligning in your favor.

If you feel called to, light some scented candles to help you center yourself. Breathing mindfully for five minutes in conjunction with this will also be beneficial. Just make sure that the chosen scent evokes a sense of peace, wholeness, and inner strength in you.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, the blessings of the cosmos don't always arrive in an understandable or outright positive manner. Sometimes they show up to help you heal yourself and cut energetic cords with those holding you back from your dreams. That's the kind of blessing in store for you on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Be brave and lean into this. You will know exactly how to elevate your soul to the next level. The need to balance softness and silliness is also highlighted here, which will enable you to deal with the tough stuff while anchoring yourself with something solid and good. Journaling can definitely help in this endeavor too.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Libra to work with: Leo & Pisces

Best time of the day for Libra: 8 a.m.

Libra, your energy on Tuesday will be like that of a sharp-shooter aiming for the bull's eye. So know your mind and set your intentions. Your manifestation powers are about to blow up (in the best way possible!) and this is your chance to bring to life what you want.

This force is leads up to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2. If you act now, you will be ready for the eclipse energy when it arrives. In short, finish your rituals or intention-setting before the eclipse begins as that period gives you a chance to clear out the blocks to your goals.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.