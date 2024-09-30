Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 1, 2024

On October 1, 2024, astrology presents us with the all-time equalizer, the Libra Moon. This lunar transit has the power to end loneliness for three zodiac signs.

What we once thought caused our loneliness turns out to be something we can control, and that's how the Libra Moon helps us see that we need not remain in this lonely state for much longer. It's time to get out of that funk and into the light where love, happiness, and togetherness rule.

We aren't as lonely as we make it out to be. We may have used the word 'loneliness' as a crutch, one that would prevent us from taking further chances. We no longer fear rejection under the October 1 Libra Moon and can rid ourselves of the nagging lonely feeling.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on October 1, 2024:

1. Taurus

There's always that part of you that you keep to yourself and sometimes you feel very lonely. While you'd like everyone in the world to think you're as social as can be and have hundreds of friends, you still can't help but feel lonely every now and then, and sometimes it really gets to you.

On October 1, during the Libra Moon, you'll discover a new power within yourself that not only helps you rise above the negative forces but also allows you to see your life more clearly than you did before. It will be on this day that you reject loneliness.

You feel that to indulge in loneliness is to consciously get yourself stuck in a pit of despair, and while you don't like to lie to yourself about your true feelings, you also do not see loneliness as an infinite place to stick around. Loneliness has its limits for you, Taurus, and during the Libra Moon, you decide you've had enough.

2. Gemini

If you think too hard, you'll think you've been lonely all of your life, and that's a place you don't want to go, Gemini. Yes, there are definite moments in your life where you sink to the lowest, and so much of that results in feeling lonelier than you need to.

On October 1 you get zapped by the Libra Moon, which lets you know that so much of what you put yourself through is counter-productive and that it would be a great time to stop doing such negative things to yourself.

You do not need to buy into this idea that loneliness is your fate. It's not. It's something you go through now and then, and as of October 2, you will put that loneliness to bed, realizing that it has no place in your life. You want freedom, friends, happiness, and this belief in loneliness is doing you no good.

3. Libra

It would make sense that during the Libra Moon, you'd find your way back out of the lonely doldrums and into the light of friendship and joy. You've needed this little break, as you started to believe that this was all you had, at one point. Loneliness and nothing more.

Well, it will be great for you to know and accept that this was only a temporary condition and that once you accept that, everything slowly but surely returns to normal. Loneliness is not your birthright, Libra, and though you've spent your time in that state of being, it's not necessarily you.

On October 1, 2024, you are guided by the Libra Moon that intends to see you OUT of this lonely phase and back into the place where you belong. It's only temporary, and for the first time in a while, you know it. You feel much better on this day, during the Libra Moon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.