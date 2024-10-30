3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On October 31, 2024

On October 31, three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness during Moon square Mars. Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn take a look at the world around us and show us what must be done.

Life and time spins so fast that if we don't stake our claim right now, we might just wake up as old people, filled with regret. We don't want to live our lives in regret, and during Moon square Mars, we fight back.

We've gotten all we can out of the doubting; we know in our hearts that it's time to make a big life change. Time to heal, and maybe even find happiness.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on October 31, 2024:

1. Scorpio

You feel the nonstop presence of it's now or never. You feel as though you need to complete something you've done to have any kind of peace in the future. You feel strong and determined, and you know that it's go-time.

Because you are also working with a very strong and influential transit, the Moon square Mars, you will not stop until you feel satisfied with your direction. You are clearheaded and exact; you see where you've gone wrong and mean to undo whatever damage took place.

You've spent way too much time doubting your abilities and, therefore, suffering because of that. Those days are over, Scorpio; the self-doubt no longer serves you. You opt-in for true happiness and peace and overcome self-doubt to get exactly what you want. Nice going.

2. Sagittarius

True happiness comes from caring less about what people think and more about trusting that you're OK as you are. You have always been different; sometimes, you rub people incorrectly. That's OK because you know you can't always please everyone.

Still, during this impactful horoscope, you will come to terms with the idea that you no longer have to bow down to other people's expectations of you. Yes, you are that wild and crazy individual, and so far, all you've given yourself is happiness. Why forfeit that for self-doubt and overthinking?

Moon square Mars is strong, if not aggressive, transit and works into your heart, Sagittarius. You like being your weirdo, as it makes you happy. Letting in the noise of other people takes you down, so it occurs to you to let that noise go. Be yourself, no matter what they say. Overcoming self-doubt is your road to happiness.

3. Capricorn

You want a chance at true happiness, Capricorn, as you feel that life has been unfair. Still, you are very much the person who takes responsibility for your actions, and if that ends up with you coming to understand that much of this unfairness is due to mistakes you know you've made, then all the better. Yay, self-realization.

You've got a precious horoscope here, and you'll see it's all up to you. You say you want to be happy, but you hem and haw when it means you'll have to overcome your self-doubt. Still, you know it's now or never; you must move.

You feel hopeful about becoming a thoroughly happy person for the first time in forever. Yes, it can happen, and yes, it can last. While life always comes with ups and downs, you've realized that you have a say. Don't bog yourself down with self-criticism all the time. Believe in yourself and allow that happiness to be your natural state.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.