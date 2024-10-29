4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On October 30, 2024

October 30 brings signs from the universe for four zodiac signs to receive. On Wednesday, the universe brings us closer to the end of a chapter in our lives — and that's a good thing.

We may have been waiting for the end of something, and many of us simply want it over and done with already. On Wednesday, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces get help from Mercury opposite Uranus. We're looking at how things go at their own pace, so we don't need to rush things. We can do our best to speed things up, but if time wants to take over, time wins.

Four zodiac signs receive a message from the universe reminding them of divine timing on October 30, 2024

1. Cancer

The universe puts you in touch with the idea that nothing, including your grievances, lasts forever. Yes, that's right; this horoscope has the power to free you from previous ideas, in your case, Cancer. You may have locked into a certain way of thinking, and you will see more here than meets the eye.

While there may be a lesson coming your way, you may know that this lesson is part of the plan and that you might become smarter once this lesson goes into effect. The sign from the universe sets you up for a test, but it is one you will pass.

Mercury opposite Uranus is a horoscope transit representing going against the grain and doing it rapidly. So, what you can receive and look forward to at this point is a rude awakening that ends up with you knowing so much more than you know now, and you'll be grateful that you found out, no matter how this info reaches you.

2. Scorpio

The sign from the universe you will receive in your daily horoscope is the one that tells you that you should listen to the inner voice. You've been feeling as if you are slacking, and while it's only natural to want to wind down around this time of the year, you feel you're on the verge of being downright neglectful.

During Mercury opposite Uranus, you'll get a second wind that will make you understand that you don't want to leave this year without completing some of the tasks you started. This isn't about finishing work but more about finishing what you started to give yourself a sense of completion.

Once you stitch up those loose ends, you'll give yourself a renewed sense of achievement. Knowing that you don't have to go back and redo something is like freedom. The universe helps you find that freedom, Scorpio, and it will feel so satisfying.

3. Aquarius

The universe sent you a sign it hopes you receive. It has you moving into a new-you situation, meaning that right about now, you will need to up your game a bit to finally complete the many things you've started. It's October 30, and to you, that means the end of the year has just begun.

And you don't want to leave this year without at least completing some of the tasks you started at the beginning of the year. This is important to you, Aquarius, as you're tired of being the person who never gets things done. You want to know that as the year winds down, you do what you require without complaint.

This horoscope is also very Aquarius-friendly as it reaches into your soul and stimulates your thinking. You feel aggressive and eager and may do more than you intended. However, all of it is positive, and you'll be proud of yourself by the end of Wednesday.

4. Pisces

The universe delivers the only sign you'll need on Wednesday, and so much of its meaning has to do with you finally getting around to doing that one thing you've been meaning to do all year long. It's not that you simply forgot; you have pushed it aside, and now it's time to receive them and pay attention.

The universe's signs are all around you and are quite obvious, too. You are approaching the end of the year, and with all the holidays coming up, you don't want to get bogged down so that you do virtually nothing about what you need to do.

It takes the power push of the universe to get you moving again, and you'll find that you can get things done not only but also like getting them done. This horoscope refreshes you and reminds you that you are indeed someone who completes their tasks and ends things properly. It's all for good, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.