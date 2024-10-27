3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On October 28, 2024

Horoscopes on October 28 bring good news for three zodiac signs who experience a turn of fortune. We may even consider this day an open door to fortune and opportunity.

Astrologically, we've got one of the strongest and most positive transits, Moon square Jupiter, to up the excitement. Moon square Jupiter shows us by example that it's up to us to see a good opportunity and use it while it's here, as it may not be here tomorrow. Our horoscopes remind us that life is good and that we can improve it if we decide it should be that way. That gives us a lot of power, doesn't it?

Three zodiac signs will be pleased to have this encounter with fate and good fortune, and as it stands, this is the right time of the year for many of us to accept that, hey, we deserve something good, don't we? Yes, we do. Welcome to October 28, 2024.

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on October 28, 2024:

1. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Because of a change in attitude, you'll see that life isn't all that terrible, even if it does come with its fair share of give and take. Rather than focus exclusively on everything you don't have, cancer, you may find your attention seeking out the goodness, the light.

Your horoscope brings you a life-changing experience that revolves around your outlook and attitude. You've started to notice that like attracts like, and while that might be obvious, putting this philosophy into practice has made all the difference.

So, if you insist on staying in a funky mood, you'll start seeing decline and sadness. However, during Moon square Jupiter, you make a conscious effort to look for the goodness in life, and what do you know? It's all you see, and as one thing leads to another, you'll find that you have just created a positive turn of fortune for yourself.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

So it seems that you can't stay in a bad mood forever, Virgo, and while you know this, you sometimes like to play the role of the irritable person who gets their way simply because no one wants to poke the beast. You'll realize it's so much nicer to be nice to yourself rather than uphold this tough veneer.

Perhaps you don't feel confident about how you act when you're supposed to be nice. This is when the Moon squares Jupiter, showing you that you are no exception. You shine like the sun at midday when you express happiness. You are just as capable of being happy and fortunate as anyone else.

October 28 brings you the Moon square Jupiter transit to soften those rough edges. Expect this day to show you the experience of good fortune, the kind you can treasure and know as your own for years to come.

3. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The idea of a sudden burst of good fortune is welcome and somewhat surprising. You like to be the one who brings about the change and good fortune in your own life, but now and then, you get a cosmic assist, and the universe steps in to help.

You've been doing the right thing for a while now, meaning that you've respected yourself and others, and you are starting to move through the world as someone who knows who they are and what to do in any given situation.

You'll take on a new aspect, one that comes with confidence and trust in the universe. You can place yourself in the right place at the right time because you are in tune with the universal command, and so, with this knowledge, you will find yourself experiencing a turn of fortune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.