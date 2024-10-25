3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era After The Virgo Moon On October 26

On October 26, 2024, the Virgo Moon helps three zodiac signs to enter a more fortunate era. We will notice that all lights are green and that whatever we have in mind, we will likely see it all the way through, thanks to the Virgo Moon's presence in our sky and our lives.

We may notice that whatever we start on this day has us wrapped up in the idea of completion. We will finish what we started on Saturday, leading to the next phase in our fortunate lives. It's one of those 'one thing leads to another' situations, except during the Virgo Moon, we get real results.

During the Virgo Moon, we self-confront and take on all the positive energy. We want this fortunate era to not go to waste, and this inspires the Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius zodiac signs to do our best, shoot for the moon, and fear nothing. We are entering a fortunate time and don't want to blow it.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era after the Virgo Moon on October 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

We might not think of the Virgo Moon as a 'lucky star' transit, but you, Taurus, will get to enter a very fortunate period in your life. Saturday marks the beginning of something new and possibly lucrative. You've made the right moves; now it seems like it's pay-off time. Hmm.

During your horoscope, you'll realize that you're not working on sheer luck but on the cumulative results of all you've done to get here. This is no accident, Taurus; you are just about to enter a very fortunate era in your existence, and it just so happens that you made it this way.

While the Virgo Moon points out the fact that you're the one who is making the good luck happen, it also lets you see that it's good to participate and that all you've done to get yourself to this place was worth your time and effort. You did good, Taurus, and now you reap the rewards.

2. Virgo

You know yourself to be extremely disciplined when you want to be, and you rely on this fact when entering a more fortunate era. You remember what you did to get to where you're now. While life isn't always smooth and wonderful, it is interesting, and you know how to improve it. Trial and error is what brought you here.

During the Virgo Moon, you'll be alerted to the idea that you have a choice here, meaning that you can choose to live your life as a fortunate and wise person, or you can stay in one place and learn virtually nothing new. You will reject this idea and go for progress.

The second you decide stagnancy is not for you, the world will open up with new ideas and opportunities. You are about to enter a great and very fortunate set of events. Can you handle this, Virgo? Of course, you can...it's not like you haven't already thought this all out. Now, it's go-time.

3. Aquarius

Oh, Aquarius, you are in such a good place right now, and you'll see, you could take yourself into an even more fortunate era if you want. And you want. You want more because you've only just realized that you can have as much good fortune as you wish, if you believe this to be true.

You are someone who listens to their internal workings; if something doesn't feel right, you wait and sort it out. But if you feel something is right, you plunge ahead and claim it as your own. While you're not exactly aggressive, you are not one to let a good thing pass you by.

And because of the Virgo Moon, you'll see this opportunity as a rational choice; you want spiritual luck and goodness in your life, and it will become a lifestyle. Fortunately for you, Aquarius, Saturday is an incredibly positive day for you, so grab it while it's hot and live it here. Awesomeness prevails.

