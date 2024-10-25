2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Good Vibes On Saturday, October 26

On October 26, 2024, the day's astrological forecast brings incredible abundance and overall good vibes for two lucky zodiac signs. Saturday brims with bold energy that could lead to emotional breakthroughs, depths, and some twists, turns, and unexpected (but pleasant) events.

Whether you're looking for a fresh start or feeling ready to break out of your comfort zone, this is the kind of horoscope where you'll feel the push to get going. Virgo and Scorpio are the luckiest zodiac signs who receive an extra dose of cosmic blessings.

The Moon is in fiery Leo, allowing us to be bold, loud, and proud, all while showing up authentically for our own wants and needs. Moon squaring Uranus (the planet of sudden changes) means we won’t budge when chasing after what we want.

We’re going to impress others and turn heads while we do it. The Moon and Mars team up in a sextile aspect, giving us a boost of motivation and assertiveness when it comes to being kind and honest while showing up for ourselves. But the good vibes don't stop there.

The Moon moving into Virgo brings order and clarity to our lives, and the Moon's little team-up with Jupiter (the planet of luck) later tonight will amplify opportunities for growth and expansion. Saturday is a great time to say "yes" to exciting new prospects, especially those that open your mind or lead to fresh discoveries. So, let's jump in and explore the two lucky zodiac signs set to make the most of today's abundant energy.

Two zodiac signs experience abundance and good vibes on October 26, 2024:

1. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Virgo, the Moon is shining brightly in its home sign Leo and it's your time to shine. Saturday marks the start of a reflective journey inviting you to do the inner work and get out there to do what you have to do.

Consider a sacred sanctuary to face those hidden aspects of your psyche you’ve been putting off, much like that pile of laundry you’ve meant to tackle. As you dive deep, you may reflect on what you’ve been avoiding and ask yourself: How can embracing these parts of yourself lead to greater self-understanding and compassion? Spoiler alert: your self-care routine, which you might have neglected, is key to this transformation.

As you navigate the abundant emotional shift being welcomed, remember that your energy can influence those around you — oh, the joy of connection. As you evolve, loved ones may feel unsettled by the changes they observe.

But don't worry, Virgo, that's just a sign of their own unresolved fears rather than any resistance to your growth. Remember: “If they can’t handle you at your messy emotional moments, they don’t deserve you at your best.” Approach these interactions with an open heart and a sprinkle of patience.

Over time, as you express your feelings with clarity and grace, you will cultivate deeper connections that blossom beautifully. This period is ripe for enriching conversations that allow you to share your emotional depth with those you truly cherish.

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Scorpio, this is a time for a big, bold rebirth of your personality. People can't resist you, and your charm is astonishing to everyone around you on Saturday. You're ready to dive headfirst into something new and thrilling, like that rock band CD that used to pump you up when you were younger. But don't forget, your passion can sometimes lead you down a twisty road.

If you're single, you might be drawn to someone elusive, but don't fret. If you're in a relationship, you might stumble upon some unexpected benefits in shared resources — think of it as a surprise jackpot in a game you didn’t know you were playing. Whether it's a new home or a delightful tax rebate, it’s time to cash in. This is the perfect moment to channel your inner finance guru.

Whether upgrading your vehicle or redecorating your home, your practical side is ready to take charge. And when it comes to intimacy, prepare for things to heat up.

Your connections will get warmer and more expansive, increasing the passion to a sizzling level. Your charm is irresistible, and now’s the perfect time to unleash that Scorpio seduction, making hearts race and temperatures rise.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.