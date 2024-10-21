3 Zodiac Signs Discover Their True Purpose On October 22, 2024

It's Tuesday, October 22. Three zodiac signs are discovering their true purpose, and the transit of Mercury trine Saturn is helping us along the way. Astrology shows us that when Mercury trines Saturn, we are much more prone to getting to the point than usual; we seek and discover just as easily.

Tuesday brings meaning to the three zodiac signs, helping them discover their purpose and direction. While this doesn't guarantee that we will walk away satisfied with our purpose, we will get an inkling of what it is.

Advertisement

Mercury trine Saturn is a positive transit that mixes two very strong planetary forces. What we'll get from this concoction is a sense of duty; three zodiac signs will definitely make us feel closer to knowing what our purpose is in this life, and if anything, we can use this knowledge as inspiration.

Three zodiac signs discover their true purpose on October 22, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

You may wonder if your true purpose in life is to continuously seek out what this purpose may be, as you are restlessly aware of the need for something purposeful. You like labeling yourself this way; there's nothing wrong with that, Aries.

You will find that during the transit of Mercury trine Saturn, you get the chance — once again — to define your life's purpose. The exciting part is that you understand that this purpose constantly changes this time.

Once upon a time, you knew you were cut out for this particular job. You now see that that was only a temporary position and what's required of you is not the same as it once was. The idea of a fluctuating purpose suits you just fine, Aries, and it certainly gives you direction right now.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You don't know your purpose, but you are also not obsessed with figuring it out. You feel that if you've got some kind of calling, you'll know it when it calls you. However, that doesn't mean you're not curious, as you feel open to knowing if you have a true purpose.

You've got that nudge, and you know this true purpose, whether you are curious about it. You may find that you get that calling, and it all seems right to you.

Advertisement

Because of Mercury trine Saturn, however, you'll find that you like this calling and are surprised you never leaned in regarding your true purpose. Well, welcome to meaning and direction, Libra. It's all yours now.

3. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

It's not until you discover your true purpose in life, Aquarius, and while this may make you feel as though you're lagging, the truth is that purpose doesn't just happen unless the timing is right, and right now, the timing couldn't be better.

But here's the thing, Aquarius: this doesn't hit you lightly. It inspires you and gets you moving; you've never felt this kind of inspired energy before. You are known as a very creative person, it's true, but that creativity finally gets a name.

And what you'll do with this sense of purpose is up to you, but because it feels so good to know what you're here for finally, you make the very best of it all. Think of this day as the beginning of a long, productive journey of the soul; it's all good, Aquarius, and it's only just begun.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.