3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Very Specific Hardships On October 22, 2024

Three zodiac signs have horoscopes on their side. This Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Taurus, Virgo and Pisces overcome a specific hardship. Astrology shows us that by astrology, we can kick bad habits to the ground. Not only is this a good luck day, but it also has the cosmic helper of Sun square Pluto, which immediately shows our worst side to the door.

Three zodiac signs will not only break a bad habit, but we will come to recognize the significance of this bad habit in our life and how important it is for us to shake it off and move on. We get a real hard look at 'what we did' and know — and own — just what we must do to ensure we never return to those destructive ways.

Three zodiac signs see how much hardship we've caused ourselves — even when we decided it's someone else's fault. That's the hardship we get over on Tuesday. The idea is that even if it is someone else's fault, it's still up to us to heal and progress.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific hardships on October 22, 2024:

1. Taurus

While you're not usually a person who holds a grudge, you have, at times, been someone who ends up blaming another for a misdeed that could have been avoided. You will come to terms with the idea that nobody's to blame and that if you continue to hold on to your negative thoughts of another person, you're the only one who suffers.

Of course, being a Taurus, you want nothing to do with suffering — not that anyone else wants it, but still. You will see that all of this is a choice. You can sit, stew, hate your opponent, or move on, leaving all that past stuff behind.

These hardships are not cemented in stone, Taurus. Here you are, right now, and you're still alive and in good shape. You are not contracted to a life's worth of pushing a boulder up a mountain, and with Sun square Pluto at your side, you'll realize that you no longer owe that scenario another minute of your time.

2. Virgo

Someone you know, more than likely a good friend, will notice a complaint you make on more than one occasion. You seem to bring up an old love more than often, and your mention of this person is always made in a very negative light.

When your pal tells you to let it go, you'll notice for the first time that, yes, they are right. You've been blaming this one past love of yours for years now, and while you truly do not love that person anymore, you seem to make them the ruler of all your complaints, as if they are to blame for everything.

However, it will be pointed out to you that your complaints are sort of irrelevant. This will start to unravel that bitter feeling you hold on to and have begun to associate with. Sun square Pluto shows you that the hardships you've endured have an expiration date and that you need to pay attention to that. It's over, Virgo, and now it's time for you to abandon that sinking ship.

3. Pisces

It takes you a long, long time to admit that you're wrong, and by the time you get around to doing so, it's already so late in the game that it practically doesn't matter. You will have one of those Tuesdays where you feel it's time to accept that in this one situation, you were at fault.

Well, it really wouldn't be human if we were one hundred percent right all the time, and we learn through our mistakes. Because of the transit, Sun square Pluto, you'll be not only learning from your own mistakes this Tuesday, but you'll understand that owning that mistake might be the best thing you've ever done.

The days of blaming someone else for your lack of understanding are over; you have realized that so much of the hardship you've endured is because you simply refused to take any kind of responsibility. So, it's not them, and it's no longer you. What you have to work with is freedom. You are now free to overcome all the hardships in your life. You did this, and you did it well, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.