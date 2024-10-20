The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 21, 2024

On October 21, 2024, the universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs. Monday presents us with a message that feels both very specific and very general.

The astrology of the day lets us know that, depending on what zodiac sign we are, we can either take this message to heart and use it to do good in the world, or we can see it as good advice and do virtually nothing.

This one's on us, and for four zodiac signs, the message we receive is one we need to pay attention to. Let's let the inaction go to those who don't understand how the Moon conjunct Jupiter influences us and our choices.

We will be the ones who not only get it on this day but do something about it. This day is for action and cultivating hopeful visions in tough times.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on October 21, 2024:

1. Aries

It's a rare day when inspiration doesn't take hold of you, and you get up and active. You can most assuredly know the universe provides you with all you need to do something amazing. You are a very hands-on person, Aries, and this taps into your controlling nature.

Now, that's not a bad thing, so understand this. Taking control is not only a great thing, but it's what's going to get things done, and you feel very moved by this transit, as it has you feeling as though what you intend for will manifest as goodness.

This is the specific message you'll receive from the universe, and you'll interpret its meaning to get you off your feet and into the thick of it. You feel that something needs you or requires your expertise, and truly, everything will go better once you do get involved. Good to have you aboard, Aries.

2. Taurus

Sometimes, the only missing person is born under the Taurus zodiac sign to get things done, and hey, that's you. The universe gives you an open-door policy regarding being in the right place at the right time, as the universe intends. What this means is that, because of you, something great happens.

And that greatness is both appreciated by others and happily accepted by you. It's as if you can finally see the big picture, which allows you to act accordingly. This isn't a day for relaxation but for scrutiny and focus. Jupiter always brings in the focus, and you, Taurus, like the bull you are, know a target when you see it.

So, with focus and determination, you can use the powers of Moon conjunct Jupiter to plan your next move and anticipate the positive results you'll get from being such a part of it all. You are the engine that gets things moving; others will be glad for your presence.

3. Gemini

Moon conjunct Jupiter is talking to you, Gemini, and while that message doesn't come in the form of human language, you sure do get the hint when it comes to you from the universe. You'll see that the day comes with a meaning: to go after what you want.

This could be career-related, or it could be romantic, but behind the subject is the power, and that's what you have at the ready. You feel as though the race has just begun, and you want to be more than a part of it; you want to win, and that you shall do, Gemini.

If the universe's message is specific, you'll probably see it telling you to stop worrying and take a chance. Whether romantic, familial, or business, it's time for you to shake off any fear of failure and just do it. It's time, Gemini. Moon conjunct Jupiter supports your efforts.

4. Pisces

Well, it's that time, Pisces, which means it's gone time. Yes, it's Tuesday, and you can either sit there and wait for the day to pass you by, or you can carpe diem and make something you've wanted on your own, but that will take effort.

Moon conjunct Jupiter brings up the idea that effort is the only thing that will get you from point A to point B. No one else will do the heavy lifting for you; you've understood that as an opportunity. You've wanted to change your life for a while now; you have a legitimate chance.

The universe tells you in a very specific way that time waits for no one, but that doesn't need to feel threatening. Getting involved now is a jumpstart action rather than wasting your time and regretting things later. Now's the time for action; the universe will help you understand this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.