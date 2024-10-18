Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Gemini Moon On October 19

On October 19, 2024, three zodiac signs experience extreme happiness during the Gemini Moon. Saturday will be a day to celebrate as things finally seem to come together.

You may feel that by this point in the year, your life should be more in order. With the year coming to a close, you may want to know that you have accomplished what you've set out to do. During the Gemini Moon, you will see your goals finally come to fruition.

This transit has us finishing something that eventually leads to great happiness. In the long run, we get the message that all good things come to those who wait and that if we try to finish our tasks, great joy and happiness can come to your life.

Three zodiac signs see happiness peak during the Gemini Moon on October 19, 2024

1. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You may find that you can't escape your fate when happiness peaks, and while that may sound threatening, it's anything but that, Cancer. What you're looking at on this day is an opportunity to finally come to terms with something you've been battling for a long time: self-doubt.

It's just not worth it to you, Cancer. You've come to see that the only real thing standing between you and true happiness is that insane loyalty you feel toward consistently doubting yourself. It's almost reached the point where you can't control it anymore, yet you totally can.

The interesting part is that because of the Gemini Moon, you can move forward and end this reign of terror caused by your lack of belief in yourself, or you can chuck that to the wayside and get yourself some well-deserved happiness. Which will you pick, Cancer?

2. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've got a good chance at becoming one seriously happy camper, and so much of it concerns the idea that you will choose happiness over pain. While that sounds like an easy decision to opt for, it hasn't always been this easy, and thankfully, during the Gemini Moon, the choice is clear: go for the happiness.

While all of this sounds so very, very obvious, we human beings know that nothing is easy, especially when it comes to creating a super happy life for ourselves, but the great part is that this option is always on the table; it's just waiting for us to grab it.

And part of what makes it an option worth taking has much to do with the Gemini Moon and its ability to let us see the other side of things. You've been so focused on the dark side of your life that you forget what peak happiness can be like, so you just decide to go for it. Why not!

3. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You might not want to say it aloud, but the fun part for you, Virgo, is that you can hardly believe how happy you seem. You don't want that self-doubt to kick in, and your greatest desire is happiness. So, you're going to go with it and see what happens.

Your attitude shows how good it can get. You will challenge the universe to a showdown, meaning you want to see proof that happiness is right here and now. And you get that proof.

Understand that the Gemini Moon is all about 'what if?' What if you saw the world as a dark, foreboding, retched place? Well then, that's definitely what you'd experience. However, you will buy into the idea that this place is fabulous, and guess what? That's the kind of happy day you'll receive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.