4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Very Special Gift From The Universe On October 17, 2024

Four zodiac signs will receive a special gift this Thursday, October 17, 2024. The universe brings us a special day indeed, and according to our astrology, the Full Moon in Aries is behind the day's specialness. We are one with the universe during this time; we are perceptive and intuitive, and our gut feeling leads us to higher ground.

Think about how strong the Full Moon in Aries is and what it symbolizes. Our true potential gets realized. The universe tells us that if we stay focused and stick with our plan to succeed, then that is what our fate will be. Thursday's message is about persistence and trust in the universe and ourselves.

Four zodiac signs receive a very special gift from the universe on October 17, 2024:

1. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Believing in yourself has been a journey, but you might find you are pretty far along the way. You have always envisioned yourself as someone who enjoys life and all it has to offer. During the Full Moon in Aries, you'll see that many of your dreams are finally starting to come true.

The Full Moon in Aries packs such an impactful punch on your life that you turn around and notice great things taking place during this transit. This is how the universe transmits a special message of persistence to you. Stick with the plan and reap the rewards, Cancer.

The October 17 Full Moon represents yourself, Cancer, and only now are you starting to realize that you have followed your plan and are, indeed, watching your life unfold for you as intended.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The very special gift that you'll receive is the one that lets you know all you've done to get here has been done well and will lead to success. Because it's a Full Moon in Aries, you'll feel that kind of fullness, too, in the way of satisfaction over a job well done.

What you'll see taking place isn't visible on the outside but more along the lines of an inner sense of great confidence. You have done all the right things, Virgo, and you know it. Now's the time to move on to the next step.

The Full Moon in Aries symbolizes your achievement status, which brings you joy as much as you knew there was a point to all of this hard work. This leads to personal happiness. The gift the universe bestows on you on this day is the gift of confidence and self-satisfaction.

3. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Ordinarily, you aren't keen on thinking that the universe is responsible for delivering gifts to you, but you may want to reconsider. The thing is, Libra, you are about to receive a great boon, and you're going to want to thank someone.

What's going on is that all of your efforts are being noticed and retained by the universal power, which means that you're not doing any of this in a bubble; you are part of the great plan, and the universe sees you as a part of the whole.

So, how this day brings you a special gift lies in the idea that the more open you are to accept that you're working in alignment with the cosmic forces, the more those forces come together to work on your behalf. It's a synergistic arrangement, and you'll recognize it as suitable by the end of the day.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Because the Full Moon in Aries represents closure and completion, something in your life comes to a happy ending. This could mean any number of things, Pisces, but there's a good chance that the universe is stepping in to give you the gift of a closed chapter in your life.

To move forward, you need to tie up loose ends, and because you've made efforts to do this already, you'll see that by the time the Full Moon in Aries rolls around, your work is done. You have nothing ahead of you but free time, which works fine in your book.

That's not to say that there isn't more to do, but what the future has in store for you is different; you can look forward to being creative and focused soon. The universe is letting you know that you make way for the new by getting rid of the old.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.