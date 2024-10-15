3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On October 16, 2024

On October 16, 2024, three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity, and may notice something wonderful happening to their bank accounts. That might strike some as absurd, but that's all the more reason why this period of prosperity will be all the more appreciated by the three zodiac signs that will experience this upgrade.

We will know one thing for sure: this is only the beginning. Much like the Moon itself, we, too, are just at the beginning phase of what will be known to us, as we progress, as a period of prosperity and the accumulation of wealth.

And who's to say "no" to such advantageous actions? Certainly not us, and certainly not the three zodiac signs who are in line for these kinds of riches. What starts slowly escalates over the next few months. Stay tuned, zodiac signs...this one only gets better.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on October 16, 2024:

1. Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

There's a good reason you are about to enter a period of great prosperity, and it's because you've been diligent and on top of things financially. You do the work it takes to accumulate the fortune you're entitled to; you'll see just how right you were when you made certain proper decisions.

You recognize that this is just the beginning, and that was the plan all along. You have a great vision of the future and the patience to endure what must be done to reach that lofty goal.

You'll see an open door to more opportunity, and you'll gladly walk through that door because you have the confidence to know that whatever lies in wait for you, it's something you can handle. Wednesday is all about self-confidence and success.

2. Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Knowing that you worked very hard to get to this place, the whole idea of finally entering a period of prosperity only seems fitting, and on October 16, you'll see so much of it come through for you. While the Moon shows you that, yes, it is happening, it also shows you that patience is still required.

You'll feel powerful and confident that what's about to happen will stick around and grow and grow as time goes by. Aries' energy powers and the moon are like a statement of confirmation.

The energy multiplies over the next few days and possibly through the rest of the year if you play your cards right, Virgo. All you know is that this day marks the beginning of something amazing and lucrative, and you're all there for it. Yes!

3. Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

In this capacity, life has always been pretty good to you, and you don't feel as though money has ever really been an issue. This kind of good luck has brought you the confidence to know that it's only money and that there's a kind of supreme wisdom in this knowledge.

So, if it's only money, then how could a period of prosperity mean anything to you? Well, your lack of attachment to money is exactly what creates the right environment where money and riches can thrive. You aren't owned by money so that you can make a cash windfall.

You'll once again be able to create more of what you already have, and because it means very little to you, you can enjoy it with a detached and healthy attitude. You are entering a period of prosperity and wealth, and it's something you can handle very, very well, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.