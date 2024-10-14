3 Zodiac Signs Encounter Good Fortune On October 15, 2024

On October 15, 2024, three zodiac signs will encounter good fortune in surprising ways. Our astrology reports show us that when we are in the presence of Venus trine Neptune, we overcome obstacles, achieve wealth, and find greater clarity in what once confused us.

Venus trine Neptune is one of those 'get up and go' transits, and it can and will inspire us to do just that. Our journey on Tuesday will end with us feeling good about what we've just done and wanting more out of life because of what we just witnessed.

What allows us to find ourselves in fortunate situations has something to do with how we, ourselves, perceive what is around us. Venus trine Neptune is a very heady transit, and so much of what we call 'luck and fortune' is how we read the room. If we see life as happy and lucky, then it is. We manifest our abundance today.

Three zodiac signs encounter good fortune on October 15, 2024:

1. Virgo

It's hard for you to go wrong during Venus trine Neptune, as this transit reaches your Virgo soul and ignites it with positive vibes. You feel good...for no reason, and you're not complaining about it...not one little bit.

What you may notice happening on this date is that you aren't as into feeling bad about things as you sometimes do, ad infinitum. You know very well that you can drive yourself stark raving bonkers, and all because you sometimes can't control your thoughts; you're an overthinker, and thankfully, Venus trine Neptune puts that to an end.

The good part is that while you still have your mind, you're unable to focus and manifest what you want, as opposed to the nonstop conveyor belt of things you want nothing to do with. You are in luck and will finally receive the abundance and fortune you have been hoping for.

2. Sagittarius

You have started to adopt an attitude of self-acceptance, which is huge and far-reaching. You no longer desire to second-guess yourself, and for you, Sagittarius, this is great news; it's where you need to situate yourself now. Confidence looks exceptionally good on you, so...work it.

During Venus trine Neptune, you'll notice something interesting happening; your thoughts are all good. You aren't giving in to negative thinking, in fact, you're kicking back and watching how your positive thoughts are consistently turning into abundant realities.

You're in a very good place right now, as you aren't letting the little things get you down. This is what you call freedom, Sagittarius, and it's very much your calling card. Because of Venus trine Neptune, you can align your mind with the highest, which suits you very well.

3. Aquarius

While another might look at you and notice that you're having an auspicious day, you will know it's part of the plan. What that means is that you knew it was coming. You thought your way to this moment; you believe you'd have an easier life if you just stuck it out, and bam! Here you are. Easy life.

OK, while it's not a continuously easy life, you will see that because of the transit, Venus trine Neptune, at least your mind isn't playing tricks on you. You feel level-headed today, which isn't precisely an Aquarius thing. Still, you can't ignore the Venus trine Neptune influence, making things seem doable.

So, this day makes you feel like you've just encountered something special, perhaps even something loving. You feel a lot of love in your heart, and it seems to reach others, who, in turn, feel very good about sending that love back to you. It's an altogether fortunate day for you, Aquarius, and you will receive great abundance and fortune from it all.

