Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024, brings us an interesting transit, one that will help three zodiac signs say goodbye to struggle and hello to an easier-paced lifestyle. Astrologically speaking, we've got the Moon in Pisces on our side, and for Aries, Virgo and Libra zodiac signs, hard times are about to end.

We all go through our struggles and hope to see them end, once and for all, without strings attached. Because the Moon in Pisces tends to smooth things out (like. .. drama, for instance), we understand the human experience and the importance of our struggle, only to realize how it isn't worth much anymore.

Now that we're making strides toward the end of the year, many of us intend to end certain negative habits and behaviors; we see within ourselves the potential for more, better, possibly even greatness, and it is during the Moon's Pisces transit that we let go of the struggle to make room for success.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on October 13, 2024:

1. Aries

Spending too much time feeling negative or down about anything is nearly impossible when the Moon is in Pisces. There's a feeling in the air that helps you feel well-balanced, and the idea of struggling for more is not in your interest.

Whatever you've been clinging to, Aries may signal that it wants to be free. While that might sound comical or animated, you and your struggle are no longer meant to be. It's time to free yourself from this burden.

Because of the Moon in Pisces transit, you'll think of much softer topics and realize that you aren't all that invested in the struggle you came to know as yours. It's time to kiss it goodbye and move forward with your brilliant, beautiful life, Aries.

2. Virgo

Virgo, something is going on inside you, and it feels like a big change. During the Moon in Pisces, you'll see that so much of what you put your time and energy into isn't working for you. You decide to end the way you think about certain things on Sunday.

What's happened in your life is that you adopted an attitude of struggle, meaning that you have started to identify with the past and all that meant to you, so much so that you forgot who you are and presented to the world as a person who lives in the past. During Moon in Pisces, you realize that all you're doing is wasting time.

This struggle of yours ... it's become more of a meaningless burden than something worthy of fighting for. In fact, because of the calming effect of the Moon in Pisces transit, you'll start to understand that there are far more exciting and worthy things to concentrate on. The struggle ends, and you are happy about it.

3. Libra

You've been waiting for a day like this while unaware that something like this would happen. You are attached to a certain kind of struggle, and something inside you registers the whole mess as meaningless.

This has perplexed you for a while, so when October 13 brings you the Moon in Pisces, you'll see why you've been feeling so adverse about this intense attachment of yours. It's irrelevant and no longer has a place in your life.

That is why, during the Moon in Pisces, you'll see that it's much easier to understand what you've got and the time you've wasted over this struggle. You feel very clearheaded right now, leading you to think it might just be time to end the struggle once and for all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.