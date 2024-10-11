Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 12, 2024

On October 12, 2024, Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius will see their hardships end, and holy smokes will be a relief. Astrology has it that during the Moon in Capricorn, we are more prone to wanting and executing completion than at any other time. Fortunately, for these three zodiac signs, so much of what we want is for our hardship to be over officially.

We are tired of carrying around the weight of the world, and we make it our business to kiss the whole thing goodbye. We no longer wish to identify with the hardship that has taken over our lives, and when we realize that we DO have a choice, we opt for liberation and decide how we will think.

Advertisement

In the Moon in Capricorn, we see what we've been doing wrong regarding how we've kidded ourselves into thinking, 'We're over it.' Well, we're not over it until we ARE over it, and if anything's going to get us over that dump, it's the Moon in Capricorn. Let's do this.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on October 12, 2024:

1. Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

While you might want to take full credit for why your life is going so smoothly now, you are also secretly grateful to whatever powers that be for helping you get to this seemingly 'miraculous' place in time. Things are only now really starting to work out for you, and during the Moon in Capricorn, you'll notice that your hardships are definitely at their end.

You've spent a long, long time trying to grapple with your life experiences and something they win, but not on this day, oh no. Saturday is for healing and intelligence choices; you aren't going backward now, Taurus.

You are conscious that you've done the work to get yourself to this good place, but you just now realize that the cosmic world also plays a part in your success. During the Moon in Capricorn, you'll make sure that you honor the universe and yourself for the greatness you've discovered.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've had this sneaking suspicion that if you start to perceive your hardships in a different light, you may be well on your way to leaving those hardships behind. And truly, that's what it's all about for you, Virgo, as the Moon in Capricorn shows you that it's all in your mind.

So, perception really is everything, and you've been dragging around something that you could only call a 'hardship' for far longer than you need to. You've convinced yourself that this hardship makes you 'you,' and that's way too much of a takeover.

Advertisement

You are more than your hardship; you will realize this on this day during the Capricorn Moon. This particular transit helps us all make sense of our lives and compartmentalize our pains and hardships so that they don't take the spotlight daily. Consider this day a victory over hardships, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've been married to your hardship for so long that you hardly notice its existence in your life anymore, and while that might sound good, or at least tolerable, what you hold on to has a way of eating into your happy feelings. You identify with your pain, and even if you push it aside, you don't get rid of it.

This transit is so subtle in how it works that you'll find that releasing the hardship you've been glued to forever doesn't simply fall off in one shot. You will, however, notice that you're not as 'into' holding on to it as you thought you were.

You'll be able to recognize that certain things in your life are not only not working, but they never work, and this knowledge jolts you. You want to stop living in the past and move forward. You want to leave the hardship behind because it's not bringing you anything but pain. That's why you say 'goodbye' to the hardship that has spent too much time in your life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.