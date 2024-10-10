4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On October 11, 2024

On October 11, we will enjoy the benefits of the Aquarius Moon, which brings special gifts from the universe designed for four zodiac signs that will see how important it is to pay attention to the world around us as that is where we will find our talents and use them.

Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces will enjoy knowing that not only is there something working out splendidly, but we can take what we learn on this day and continue with the work at hand. During the Aquarius Moon, we feel daring but not impulsive; we think things through and try new things. In trying new things, we discover new paths to take, which may lead to great happiness.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on October 11, 2024:

1. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

What you'll find so great about Friday, is the idea that what you know to be unique and individual about yourself, Libra, is exactly what you need to amplify. This day supports the exceptional, and you'll find that the special gift the universe has provided you is one of strength and determination.

Advertisement

During the Aquarius Moon, you'll know yourself as different and unique, and rather than back down and hide your natural talents, you'll make an effort to have them recognized. Not many people like you, Libra, and you shine bright like a diamond during the Aquarius Moon.

October 11 shows you that you have nothing to fear. If you tap into cosmic consciousness, you'll see that you never needed to fear in the first place. What you have is very special and individual, and you should flaunt it for all its worth.

2. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Scorpio, your special gift from the universe is a renewed sense of self. You bought into the idea that maybe you're not good enough because the world around you showed you a portrait of perfection you did not fit into. Well, that comparison game is officially over.

And because you've got the Aquarius Moon on your side, you'll see that this day is not about sulking over how much time you've wasted but much more along the lines of getting up and getting things done now, this minute, right away. There is no time to waste, as you feel you've wasted enough trying to be someone you're not.

The real gift comes to you in the form of accepting who you are, as you are and moving forward as yourself. The Aquarius Moon applauds the individual, and for you, Scorpio, this kind of support couldn't have come at a better time.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Your special gift from the universe arrives in the form of you trusting your gut feeling and acting on it immediately. Because you tend to overthink things to the point of missing out completely, you now know that there's only so much thinking you can do before it becomes crucial for you to act.

So, what the Aquarius Moon does for you on October 11, is that it puts you in the right position to understand what you're about to do and do it. This is an active transit. It works with action and energy, and it is not stagnant or static. This is an excellent time for you to stand up and do what you said you were going to do.

Advertisement

You'll find that you surprise yourself by getting up and doing something you've wanted to do for ages. It's real, Aquarius; now is the time for you to be the change you want in this world. Now is the time you get out of your head and into the real-life play of consciousness.

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

You'll receive gift after gift from the universe, so all you do is benefit from the Aquarius Moon. October 11 may come with the idea of major change, and you might perceive this as the greatest of all the special gifts you receive now.

Change is not always something you grok to, but it will show you that if you want something, the only way to get it is by accepting that you must change something about yourself. That's not to say you're not perfect; you are, but hey, we could all use a little freshening up occasionally.

On October 11, you'll feel the power inherent in the Aquarius Moon and trust your intuitive skills. There are things others want you to do that you don't feel are you enough to complete, and so, you will forge your path at this time, knowing that, while it's different than the path of others, it's yours, and that makes you feel strong and brave.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.