4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On October 10, 2024

On October 10, 2024, four zodiac signs will start something new and receive a blessing from the universe. Today's astrology shows we feel pressured to change during transits like the Moon opposite Mars. We look for signs from the universe as to which direction we should pursue, and on Thursday, we find what we are looking for and receive it as a gift.

Four zodiac signs will find that the Moon opposite Mars is just the right transit and hits us at the right time in our lives. We needed that jolt, that wake-up call, and the universe is telling us to keep our minds open and listen carefully to what our hearts tell us.

Thursday, you will find wisdom in everything, and lessons can be found everywhere. During the Moon's opposition to Mars, Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces receive a necessary and wanted blessing.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on October 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You needed that last little push forward to complete something that would result in a blessing from the universe. You'll find the universe is working with you to make that happen. You've got the adverse forces of the Moon opposite Mars working to stimulate your world, and guess what? It works.

Moon opposite Mars is not everyone's favorite transit, but that doesn't mean it doesn't do us good. In fact, it does us all very well, but it just doesn't do it nicely. So, what you can expect during the transit of the Moon opposite Mars is to be confronted and cornered into making your blessing happen.

Sometimes, that's just how it has to be, Taurus. We need that edge, that pushy, obnoxious external force to help us snap out of our dreary attitude. You'll see that not only can you accept that push, but that push will be what sets you on a new path toward accomplishment.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

While you could procrastinate for a lifetime, you are always equipped with an excuse to tell yourself (and others) why you aren't moving along as quickly as you should. Now, on October 10, you've got the Moon opposite Mars to push you toward action, and while you might not love the idea, you'll do what is necessary to receive a blessing from the universe.

The universe is trying hard to get you to become more involved in your own life on Thursday. Your procrastination has to end somewhere. Moon opposite Mars will press you into change; ironically, you'll agree with its decision.

So, the universe wants you to do more with your life, telling you how you can't put off the important stuff much longer. You are being blessed with initiative, Virgo, and you must respond to this blessing with action and effort. It's all good.

3. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You trust yourself when it comes to making drastic decisions, but you also like to take the road of denial so that you can avoid the inevitable. During the Moon opposite Mars on October 10, you must change your attitude toward something big in your life.

The universe is blessing you with information, Sagittarius, and what you'll discover is that, yes, you have a choice, but that you also have to act on that choice. Detail is not an option here; when you come to terms with that, you'll feel charged up for change and transformation.

Thursday brings you great news, but you have to be ready to hear such great news, as your tendency to walk away from what you aren't ready to hear is pretty strong. Moon opposite Mars pushes those doors open and prepares you for that great news, so get ready, 'cause here it comes.

4. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

With the Moon opposite Mars as your supportive transit, you will see that there's no choice; you have to act if you want a blessing. You have to be a part of something you never wanted to be a part of, only because you were scared.

What's awaiting you, and what you've dreaded being a part of, is familial love, Pisces. There's no sense in denying yourself this love anymore, and you can't count on the idea that nothing changes when it comes to family; you are wrong there. Your family loves you and wants you to be a part of them.

Moon opposite Mars drives the point home, and so much of that point, for you, Pisces, is about accepting that people do change and can be great if you let them. You are being blessed with positive information now, and you will enjoy the results if you go with the flow on this one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.